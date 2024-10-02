USD/JPY, USD/CHF providing traders certainty in an uncertain world

Traditional safe havens such as USD/JPY and USD/CHF are providing traders with some semblance of certainty in an increasingly uncertain world, taking their cues on Tuesday just as much from chart levels than geopolitical developments.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 2, 2024 1:22 AM
Close-up of market chart
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • USD/JPY, USD/CHF remain respectful of chart levels despite increased tensions in the Middle East
  • Neither fell dramatically on Tuesday, providing a clue on directional risks
  • ADP Employment a known risk events for traders to navigate on Wednesday

Overview

Traditional safe havens such as USD/JPY and USD/CHF are providing traders with some semblance of certainty in an increasingly uncertain world, taking their cues on Tuesday just as much from chart levels than geopolitical developments.

No evidence of panic

When I woke to news of Iran’s missile attack on Israel I expected to see the Japanese yen and Swiss franc up multiple percentage points against other major FX names. But rather than the reaction you’d normally see given the seriousness of the situation, neither gave the impression of any meaningful market panic. Instead, prices were respectful of prior levels, making me think instead of being headline-driven markets today, setups using known levels could be just as effective for traders .

USD/JPY tests out old levels

JPY Oct 2 2024

After Japan’s LDP leadership contest made a meal of respected downtrends and uptrends last Friday, it’s notable that traders have not yet entirely dismissed their relevance with Monday’s rebound stalling at former uptrend support before it was tested again on Tuesday. The price also bounced off former downtrend resistance during yesterday’s session, suggesting that too remains relevant.

I have no certainty which direction the price will move today, but what I do know is RSI (14) and MACD continue to provide positive signals on momentum. It’s also telling that despite the headlines, USD/JPY failed to register a meaningful pullback on Tuesday, suggesting the overall bias may be to continue buying dips until provided a compelling reason not to.

Levels to watch on the topside include former uptrend support located around 144.75, the 50-day moving average, Friday’s high around 146.50 and horizontal resistance at 147.06.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

USD/CHF coiling near multi-year lows

CHF Oct 2 2024

The story is much the same for USD/CHF which managed to close higher on Tuesday, likely reflecting broader weakness across European currencies against the US dollar.

Zooming out a touch, you can see the price continues to coil in a triangle pattern, suggesting that when we see it eventually broken, the move could be meaningful in scale.

Like USD/JPY, recent price action and signals from momentum indicators continue to point to buying dips remaining the preferred strategy near-term.

On the downside, triangle support around .8410 is the first level of note, especially with .8400 soaking up offers on moves towards and through it since the latter parts of August. If that zone were give way, the next level of interest would be the September 6 low of .8375.

On the topside, triangle resistance is found today around .8475. Above, .8515, .8550 and the 50-day moving average are levels of note.

US jobs data in focus 

Outside headlines associated with the Middle East conflict, the main known event risk today is the US ADP National Employment report which has provided a decent signal on private sector hiring in the official BLS US nonfarm payrolls survey released Friday.

An increase of 120,000 is expected, up from 99,000 in August. Given the influence the US interest rate outlook continues to have on USD/JPY and to a lesser degree USD/CHF, the magnitude of the beat or miss relative to forecasts could drive movements in US bond yields and both currency pairs later in the session.

ADP vs BLS Oct 2 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session USD/JPY USD CHF Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:27 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:26 PM
      Research
      USD/CHF looks set to leap out the gates, gold eyes 2700
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 04:52 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD: UK inflation report key to unlocking string of BoE rate cuts
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 03:14 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.