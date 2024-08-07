USD/JPY surges as BOJ admits it can be bullied by markets in major capitulation

Shinichi Uchida, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), says the bank won’t hike interest rates when markets are unstable, delivering a clear message on what traders need to do to prevent them doing so again: create volatility.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 3:20 AM
japan_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Shinichi Uchida, Deputy Governor of BOJ, says the bank won’t hike rates when markets are unstable
  • USD/JPY surges higher on the remark

BOJ capitulates spectacularly 

Shinichi Uchida, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), says the bank won’t hike interest rates when markets are unstable, delivering a clear message on what traders need to do to prevent them doing so again: create volatility.

It’s an amazing statement, signalling the BOJ can and will be bullied by markets to avoid doing what is right for the Japanese economy. It’s an incredibly dovish admission, giving traders the green light to re-establish carry trades until the BOJ starts making noise about hiking rates again, or we see a major global economic downturn.

The Yen is tumbling understandably.

Adding to the dovish surprise, Uchida said the BOJ must maintain the degree of monetary easing for now and suggested the BOJ would not be behind the curve if it didn’t usher through rate hikes “at pace”.

It’s a capitulation of the grandest scale, undoubtedly orchestrated to restore calm to financial markets. It was only just over a week ago the BPOJ hiked more than expected and provided a hawkish outlook on the monetary policy outlook.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

USD/JPY surges as carry trades established 

jpy aug 7 2024

USD/JPY has surged back above resistance at 146.50on Uchida’s remarks, putting a potential retest of the January 2023 uptrend in play. The formation is also yet to be completed, but the three-candle pattern looks like a morning star, adding to confidence that we may have seen the cyclical bottom.

Should the price manage to remain above 146.50, consider buying with a stop below the level for protection. The intersection of the former uptrend and horizontal resistance at 148.80 is one potential trade target. Should that go, 149.70, 150.90 and 151.95 are the next upside levels of note.

The downtrend in RSI (14) has been broken, signalling downside momentum may be ebbing. It has yet to be confirmed by MACD but looks trustworthy given the speed of the rebound.

It’s not just bottoming patterns being seen in USD/JPY but also other pairs such as EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Nikkei BoJ APAC session USD/JPY Forex

Latest market news

View more
The case for a base is building on gold, silver and copper
Today 02:55 AM
USD/JPY bull flag could temp bulls, ASX traders eye Wall Street stability
Yesterday 11:03 PM
NZD/USD Vulnerable to Decline in New Zealand Employment
Yesterday 07:35 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech stocks Recover, but Will the NDX Rally Hold?
Yesterday 05:16 PM
USD/JPY Analysis: Technical Tuesday – August 6, 2026
Yesterday 03:50 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Markets not out of the woods yet
Yesterday 12:42 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Nikkei articles

japan_06
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Seeds for risk rout reversal were sown hours before it started
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 01:33 AM
    Downward trend
    USD/JPY, AUD/USD dive with index futures as volatility erupts
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 5, 2024 07:18 AM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Watching yield spreads for clues on when the rout may reverse
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 5, 2024 12:42 AM
        recession_04
        Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 2, 2024 04:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.