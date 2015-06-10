USD JPY Retreats Sharply from Long Term Highs

USD/JPY (daily chart shown below) has retreated sharply this week after surging to a new 12-year high around 125.85 late last week. That high narrowly […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 10, 2015 3:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY (daily chart shown below) has retreated sharply this week after surging to a new 12-year high around 125.85 late last week. That high narrowly missed the currency pair’s upside resistance target of 126.00.

The recent climb up to the noted 12-year high last week began in mid-May when the US dollar experienced a sharp resurgence against other major currencies. That resurgence continued until last week, when the dollar showed tentative signs of peaking and faltering.

While USD/JPY continues to trade within a long-standing bullish trend since 2012, a pullback had been due after such a sharp over-extension to the upside.

2015-06-10-USDJPY daily chart

 

Currently, this pullback has prompted the currency pair to drop down to approach key support around the 122.00 level, which is the previous resistance level marking the last major high in March.

Any sustained breakdown below 122.00 could deal a significant blow to USD/JPY’s recent upside momentum and could push the currency pair back into another prolonged trading range, with the next major support level to the downside around 120.00.

To the upside, with any bounce from the current support levels, the next major target on a further continuation of the entrenched bullish trend remains at the noted 126.00 resistance level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.