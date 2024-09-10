USD/JPY, Nikkei could have some more mean reversion up their sleeves

Wall Street indices snapped a 4-day losing streak on Monday and the US dollar recovered from its cycle lows, which could bode well for USD?JPY and the Nikkei 225.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 9, 2024 11:21 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Friday’s nonfarm payrolls data seemed to throw a spanner into the works of those assuring that the Fed will deliver a single 50bp cut amid 100bp of cuts this year. Unemployment was lower, hourly earnings were higher although jobs added missed the mark. It doesn’t kill the 50bp hypothesis, but it certainly doesn’t make it a slam dunk.

US data overnight was not exactly recessionary either, with GDPnow, wholesale trade and consumer credit beating expectations.

And with shorting the US dollar arguably and overcooked trade, it has allowed the dollar to flourish as pre-emptive bears reconsider their bets. The US dollar index rose for a second day on Monday and is not just a day or two away from the 102 handle. This allows for some further upside potential for the dollar over the near term before US CPI data on Wednesday.

Wall Street indices snapped a 4-day losing streak on Monday, helping Nasdaq 100 futures partly recover from its worst week since January 2022 and the S&P 500 futures’ worst week since September 2022. Dow Jones futures recouped all of Friday’s losses.

China’s producer prices completely missed the mark in August, contracting -1.8% y/y (-1.5% expected, -0.8% prior) or 0.4% m/m (0.7% expected, 0.5% prior). The China A50 fell to its lowest level since February and the Hang Seng reached a 3-week low. The weak data also provides little reason to be overly bullish on crude oil prices, although when you consider it has already fallen -13.5% over the prior 20 days then it may be a market to fade rallies, instead of seeking to enter the bear move late.

AUD/USD and NZD/USD were lower for a second day, although volatility was much tamer to what was seen on Friday. EUR/USD continued lower from Friday’s bearish hammer which failed at the December high, with a break of last week’s low and move to 1.10 potentially on the cards.

 

20240910markets

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 10:30 – AU consumer sentiment (Westpac)
  • 11:30 – AU business confidence, conditions (NAB), building approvals (ABS)
  • 13:00 – CN trade balance
  • 16:00 – UK earnings, job claims, unemployment
  • 16:00 – DE CPI
  • 19:00 – EU economic forecasts
  • 20:00 – US small business optimism (NFIB)
  • 21:00 – OPEC monthly report
  • 22:25 – BoC Macklem speaks

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

 

USD/JPY technical analysis:

I suspect the path of least resistance for USD/JPY is an eventual break beneath 142. But with the US dollar flexing its muscle elsewhere, USD/JPY might have a little more mean reversion up its sleeve before bears get their way.

 

A bullish inside day formed on Monday to snap a 4-day losing streak, and Friday’s low remain untested. A bullish divergence has also formed on the daily RSI (2) and (14). Price action is on the choppy side on the 1-hour chart, although bulls seem to be slowly turning the ship around.

 

Bulls could seek dips for near-term swings on the 1-hour chart. Alternatively, bears could bide their time to seek shorts around resistance levels such as the 144.23 high or 20-day EMA (145.53) with a 140 downside target in mind.

20240910usdjpy

 

 

Nikkei 225 technical analysis:

If USD/JPY can extend its bounce today, so could the Nikkei 225. The 10% decline from the September high stalled at a high-volume node (HVN) and ended with a bullish pinbar. A false break of the 38.2% Fibonacci ratio closed firmly above it and prices hovered in the top quartile of that day’s range on Monday.

 

The 1-hour chart shows a strong rally from the 35k area and prices are now consolidating. Bulls could either seek dips towards 35,800 or enter within the consolidation, in anticipation of its next leg higher.

20240910nikkei

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session Nikkei USD/JPY

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

aus_04
Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
By:
David Scutt
February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY bears eye break of 151 as GDP bolsters hawkish-BOJ bets
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 17, 2025 09:10 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.