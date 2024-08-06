USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Seeds for risk rout reversal were sown hours before it started

I don’t blame traders for panicking in markets like these. There’s so much noise and so much hysteria, usually accompanied by countless charts resembling waterfalls. But one thing experience brings you is the ability to step back and look at the things that matter to gauge whether the panic is justified.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 2:33 AM
japan_06
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • USD/JPY, Nikkei 225 trade sharply higher after Monday’s rout
  • US two-year Treasury note yields suggest recession fears have dissipated
  • Two-year US yields bottomed well ahead of risker asset classes
  • Volatility begets volatility, so watch yields for clues on when it may lift again

Cut out noise to avoid panicking

I don’t blame traders for panicking in markets like these. There’s so much noise and so much hysteria, usually accompanied by countless charts resembling waterfalls. But one thing experience brings you is the ability to step back and look at the things that matter to gauge whether the panic is justified. I don’t know whether we’ve seen the lows, but I know what i'll be watching for clues regarding the answer. 

Trust reliable market indicators for signal

In markets such as these, it pays to look at indicators that are proven signal generators over several market cycles. For me, that’s two-year US Treasury notes, one of the most reliable indicators you can watch for clues on how other asset markets may fare. It’s liquid, a safe haven and it’s been leading many of the moves we’ve seen over the past week.

I explain more in this quick video, adding to the research note released Monday prior to the plunge in Japanese markets. If risk assets are starting to look shaky again, short-end yields will tell you whether to respond on most occasions. If they decline sharply, it’s a sign risk assets may soon follow suit, and vice versus.

Short-end yields been especially influential on USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 futures over the past month, sitting with scores of 0.95 and 0.93 respectively on a daily timeframe. Based on the early price action on Tuesday, there’s no sign of the relationship weakening with yields up nearly 35 basis points from the lows struck on Monday, coinciding with reversals of Monday’s moves.

With fundamentals and technicals taking a backseat to liquidity and sentiment in the near-term, it’s a better filter than most to help screen out the noise.

us2s aug 6 2024

Source: Refinitiv

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

USD/JPY tracking US yields higher

Looking at the technical picture for USD/JPY, we’re yet to see a definitive bottoming pattern on the daily chart despite the latest bounce.

Interestingly, the recovery stalled at 146.50 before reversing, coinciding with the release of strong Japanese wages data which provided a reminder that the Bank of Japan may not shed its hawkish feathers entirely should concerns abroad calm down. That’s the first topside level of note with 148.80 after that. Unless we see a major curtailment of Fed rate cut bets beyond that already seen, it will be hard for USD/JPY to push beyond those levels.

On the downside, the pair found buyers on dips below 142 on Monday in Asian, European and North American trade. Unless we see a sharp decline in US two-year yields, it’s difficult to see significant further downside towards 140.27 today.

From a momentum perspective, RSI has broken its downtrend and remains very oversold on the daily timeframe, adding to the risk of short squeezes should risk appetite hold up.

jpy aug 6 2024

Nikkei enjoying weaker JPY again

Turning to Nikkei 225 futures, we’ve seen an enormous snap-back after Monday’s rout, resulting in the price pushing back towards former supports that may now act as resistance at 35280, 35700 and former uptrend dating back to early 2023. The Nikkei will likely need further USD/JPY gains in the near-term to break above this zone.

Having cleared 33750 during the latest bounce, it may now act as support should we see a pullback given it acted as strong resistance for large parts of last year. Momentum indicators are yet to provide a bullish signal, although RSI is testing the downtrend it’s been in since the early parts of July and is no longer oversold.

nky aug 6 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Nikkei APAC session Indices USD/JPY Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: The VIX posted its strongest spike in history
Today 03:23 AM
ISM services stifle stock rout, AUD/USD reverses ahead of RBA
Yesterday 11:06 PM
Gold Forecast: A Breakout Deterred or Merely Deferred for XAU/USD?
Yesterday 06:54 PM
EUR/USD forecast boosted by US dollar weakness
Yesterday 06:00 PM
USDJPY Forecast: The Yen's Drop Approaches Dec 2023 Low
Yesterday 10:58 AM
US dollar forecast: Unwind of carry trades
Yesterday 10:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Nikkei articles

Downward trend
USD/JPY, AUD/USD dive with index futures as volatility erupts
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 07:18 AM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Watching yield spreads for clues on when the rout may reverse
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:42 AM
      recession_04
      Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 2, 2024 04:18 AM
        japan_03
        AUD/JPY tumbles like we’re in a crisis, Nikkei hammered by stronger yen
        By:
        David Scutt
        July 25, 2024 12:41 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.