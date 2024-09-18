USD/JPY forecast hinges on FOMC rate decision

Judging by some bullish price action and uncertainty over the magnitude of the rate cuts, the short-term USD/JPY forecast could turn bullish if the Fed opts for 25 basis points instead of 50.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 18, 2024 5:15 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The USD/JPY was lower at the time of writing in this first half of Wednesday’s session, giving back some of its gains from Tuesday. The UJ is likely to remain in a holding pattern on day until the Fed’s rate decision at 14:00 ET (19:00 BST) with Powell’s press conference taking place 30 minutes later. Judging by some bullish price action and uncertainty over the magnitude of the rate cuts, the short-term USD/JPY forecast could turn bullish if the Fed opts for 25 basis points instead of 50.

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

 

USD/JPY could rise to 145.00

 

This week's release of overall stronger US data has not led to any changes in market’s pricing of the size of the rate cut, currently favouring a 50-basis point cut with a 65% probability. Thus, the USD/JPY could rally in case the Fed opts for 25 basis point cut today.  As well as the rate cut itself, the USD/JPY forecast will be influenced by the language the Fed chooses in today’s policy statement, press conference and the dot plots. So, it is possible that the USD/JPY's downtrend resumes after potentially rising on the back of the rate decision itself.

 

USD/JPY forecast: technical analysis

 

From a technical point of view, there is a possible reversal formation in the making on the USD/JPY. It all started with a hammer candle off that 140.00 support on Monday, followed by some bullish follow-thru on Tuesday. We have consequently seen the formation of a 3-bar reversal pattern. Meanwhile, there has also been a positive divergence observed on the RSI indictor, which had made a higher low near oversold levels.

USD/JPY forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

Taking all these factors into account, I wouldn't be surprised if we see a quick rally to 145.00 from here. However, if the Fed cuts by 50 basis points, then 140.00 could easily be revisited, and keeping intact the ongoing bearish USD/JPY forecast.

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: USD/JPY Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

Forex trading
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Vulnerable on Failure to Test August High
By:
David Song
October 15, 2024 08:00 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    USD Q4 Pop: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Gold, US Dollar Price Action Setups
    By:
    James Stanley
    October 15, 2024 05:39 PM
      Research
      Bullish bets on VIX rise heading into US election: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 14, 2024 01:05 AM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        USD/JPY, Gold forecast: Hurricane disruptions may deliver dose of US dollar downside
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 10, 2024 11:03 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.