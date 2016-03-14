USD JPY BOJ unlikely to ruffle any feathers after last month s whooping

It’s a busy time of the month for central bankers, and the BOJ will be the first major central bank to draw traders’ attention this […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 14, 2016 7:16 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It’s a busy time of the month for central bankers, and the BOJ will be the first major central bank to draw traders’ attention this week.

After cutting interest rates to -0.1% at its last meeting in January, most analysts expect the BOJ to remain on hold and continue to evaluate the impact of its last move this time around. It’s worth noting that, like the ECB last week, the BOJ’s easing actions did not result in yen weakness as the textbook would dictate; instead, after an initial dip, the yen has appreciated dramatically across the board. While the BOJ ostensibly focuses only on the “real economy” and not on currency moves, the failure of the yen to react “as expected” should prompt the BOJ to deeply consider the pros and cons of additional easing. Indeed, January’s changes were already contentious, passing with a slim 5-4 majority of BOJ members, so the appetite for additional easing tonight may be lacking.

Though few market participants expect any policy changes this month, the BOJ could still be forced to act later this year. The central bank’s elusive 2% inflation target is looking less and less likely as time goes on (the most recent inflation figures showed that price gains are actually slowing, from 1.3% in January to 1.1% in February) and with ongoing weakness in emerging markets and a relatively strong yen, the prospect of an imminent pickup in price pressures is bleak. As it currently stands, we believe the BOJ will remain on hold this month, but may look to ease policy further at one of its upcoming meetings in April or July, once policymakers have an opportunity to update their economic forecasts and new, more dovish board members can be appointed.

Technical view: USD/JPY

Assuming the BOJ doesn’t shock traders for the second consecutive time, USD/JPY’s fortunes this week will depend more on the US economic outook than happenings in Japan. In particular, the US Retail Sales and PPI reports tomorrow, as well as Wednesday’s CPI report and Fed meeting, could exert a big influence on the subdued pair.

Looking at the chart, rates are approaching the top end of the 1-month range from 111.00 up to 114.50. If bulls are able to overcome the top of this range at 114.50, a continuation toward long-term previous-support-turned-resistance at 116.00 could be in play. On the other hand, a reversal lower off 114.50 resistance would suggest that the near-term range is likely to hold for another week.

USDJPY3-14-2016 3-02-36 PM

Related tags: BoJ Forex Interest rates Kuroda Matt Weller monetary policy qqe USD/JPY

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BoJ articles

USDJPY Drops to 150, EURUSD Holds Ahead of Flash PMIs
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 20, 2025 09:07 AM
    japan_04
    Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 19, 2025 11:22 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY bears eye break of 151 as GDP bolsters hawkish-BOJ bets
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 09:10 PM
        Market chart
        USDJPY, Gold Forecast: Bulls Recharge on Tariff and Inflation Risks
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 5, 2025 11:27 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.