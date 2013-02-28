USD JPY Begins Tentative Climb Back to the Upside

USD/JPY (daily chart) as of February 28, 2013 has begun a tentative climb back to the upside after Monday’s substantial drop that brought price down […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 28, 2013 3:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY (daily chart) as of February 28, 2013 has begun a tentative climb back to the upside after Monday’s substantial drop that brought price down to a low of 90.89. Though Monday’s one-day plummet of well over 300 points from high to low was one of the largest drops in a single day for the pair in recent history, its effect on the overall bullish trend has been minimal at best. It represented only a minor retracement/correction within the context of the strong bullish trend that has been making dramatic new highs for the past five months. The steep, accelerated bullish trend line extending back to the November 2012 lows around 79.00 has not, as of yet, come close to being broken to the downside.

Having clawed its way back up to consolidate above the key 92.00 level, USD/JPY appears poised for a further recovery and potential impending resumption of the strongly entrenched bullish trend. For this to be the case, a breakout above the recent high at 94.45 must occur, in which case further upside objectives reside around 98.00 and 100.00. To the downside, strong support continues to reside around the key 90.00 level, with any breakdown below that level indicating a potential change in the trend bias.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.