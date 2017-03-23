USD JPY another day another weaker dollar

At the time of this writing the US dollar was a touch firmer against the likes of the euro and the Aussie, but lower versus […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 23, 2017 12:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

At the time of this writing the US dollar was a touch firmer against the likes of the euro and the Aussie, but lower versus the pound and yen, leaving the Dollar Index basically flat, but below that critical 100 level. So far, there are no signs of a comeback for the greenback. It sure wasn’t helped by the fact that unemployment claims showed a surprise increase last week. Apart from a few Fed speakers, there isn’t any significant US data scheduled for the remainder of this or next week to change the dollar’s current trend. So, the US currency may drift further lower. Any potential bounces should be taken with a pinch of salt, unless there is a clear break in the downtrend structure.

The dollar’s relentless selling saw the USD/JPY finally break below key support around 111.55/75 at the start of this week. It has since held below this area, which suggests further technical follow-up selling could be on the way. The sell-off has paused for breath around 110.75-111.15, an area which was previously support and resistance and ties in with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level against the low from last year. But if the USD/JPY were to break below this support region, which is our base case scenario, then the next stop could be around the 108-109 area. This is where the support trend of the bearish channel meets the 50% retracement level and the 200-day moving average. In addition, the point D of an AB=CD price move completes there. Thus, as a minimum, we should expect to see a bounce if the USD/JPY were to get there. But there’s an even stronger level of support further lower around 1.0650/80 area, as this was the last resistance prior to the breakout and it also ties in with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. It is here where it is more likely that may see a bottom on the USD/JPY, though there is also a good chance for this to happen around the 200-day average.

But it is far too early to say anything technically bullish about the USD/JPY with a high degree of confidence, even if we remain fundamentally bullish on this par. Thus, for now, the bulls appear to be losing control of the trend. However, if they somehow manage to push the USD/JPY back above the broken support at 111.55/70 area then that could lead to a short-covering bounce, possibly towards the top of the bearish channel. The long-term bullish trend would only be re-established in the event the USD/JPY breaks out of the bearish channel to the upside.

17.03.23 USDJPY daily

Related tags: USD/JPY trading Technical Analysis Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      japan_07
      Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Cracks 150.00, What's Next?
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 20, 2025 07:35 PM
        USDJPY Drops to 150, EURUSD Holds Ahead of Flash PMIs
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 20, 2025 09:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.