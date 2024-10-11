'Mini stagflation’ sees USD index, EUR/USD falter at key averages

With inflation and unemployment higher, we have a mini stagflation on our hands. Of course, one set of data points cannot be taken as seriously as stagflation, but it is a trend that could significantly change expectations of the Fed’s monetary policy if this hiccups turns into a trend.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 10:55 PM
Bank notes of different currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

All the focus was on CPI, until an unfavourable employment report which threw a spanner in the works. Based on inflation figures alone we could have been looking at higher yields and USD index today, as core inflation beating expectations on a monthly and annual basis. Core CPI increased at 0.3% m/m compared with 0.2% expected and was up 3.3% y/y versus 3.2% forecast.

20241011employment

 

However, initial jobless claims came in unexpectedly hot, rising 255k last week – 27k above the 231k expected, or 33k above the prior 225k. That is the largest m/m spike in two years and three months. Perhaps this is just a blip, but also note that the 4-week average is trending higher.

With inflation and unemployment higher, we have a mini stagflation on our hands. Of course, one set of data points cannot be taken as seriously as stagflation, but it is a trend that could significantly change expectations of the Fed’s monetary policy if this hiccups turns into a trend.

The good news is that we only have to wait one week to see if the spike on initial jobless claims is a blip, or the beginning of something more sinister. But traders might take today’s PPI data a bit more seriously given Thursday’s data set.

Wall Street indices took the data within its stride, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Down Jones all forming inside day and more or less closing flat for the day. Bond markets took the prospects of weak employment and high inflation more seriously, with the 2-year yield forming a bearish outside day and closing back below 4%, while the 10-year formed a bearish pinbar around the 200-day EMA. The drop in yields saw gold form a bullish engulfing day at the support zone highlighted in yesterday’s report, and the bias for a leg higher remains in place with gold seemingly acting as a safe-haven asset once more.

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

USD index futures, EUR/USD technical analysis:

The USD index has risen 3% over the past nine days, before it stalled at the 200-day MA, just beneath the 103 handle. An indecision day formed alongside increased volume from the day prior, which can be an indication of a ‘change in hands’ from bulls to bears. The daily RSI (2) had also spent several days overbought, so the rally could be in the need of a pause at the least.

However, the bullish momentum that sent prices here is so strong that we may find any pullback to be limited. Unless the 103 area proves itself to be a repeated area of false breaks (like we saw with bears around 100). So unless incoming US data falls below expectations – particularly employment figures – we may find any such retracement to be limited.

Also note that EUR/USD stalled around my 1.09 downside target, which is near the 200-day EMA. Again, momentum to this point has been very strong which suggest bounce could be limited. Especially if the ECB deliver a dovish cut next week. But for both markets, the move appears to be stretched so bears may want to be cautious around current levels on EUR/USD.

20241011usdEurusd

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

I suspect US PPI figures will garner more attention today given the hot print with CPI figures. There’s not a particularly tight relationship between the two on a per-month basis (a hot print in one does not necessarily equate to a hot print in another), but it could help trigger more of a pullback on the US dollar and yields of it does. And dare I say Wall Street indices may take it a tad more seriously.

 

  • 08:30 – NZ business PMI
  • 08:45 – NZ visitors and migrations
  • 10:50 – JP money supply
  • 17:00 – UK GBP m/m, industrial production, manufacturing production, construction output, trade balance
  • 17:00 – DE CPI
  • 23:30 – US PPI
  • 23:30 – CA employment

 

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session EUR/USD Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:26 PM
    Yen Rises, Nvidia, Wall Street Falters as US Mulls AI-Chip Export Ban
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 15, 2024 09:53 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY flirts with 150, ASX futures track Wall Street, eyes record high
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 14, 2024 09:54 PM
        USD_candlestick
        USD/JPY squares up to 150, S&P 500 hits ATH ahead of US inflation
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 9, 2024 09:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.