Traders were cautious with USD, gold, VIX ahead of the election: COT report

As the latest COT data is up to the close of election day, it shows how traders were positioned ahead of the results. Subsequent market moves suggest they needn't have piled into VIX longs and could have increased net-long exposure to the USD. But they were right to be wary of gold.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 11, 2024 12:39 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

 

Market positioning from the COT report – Tuesday, 5 November 2024:

  • The latest COT data shows us market positioning up to the close of the day of the US election, and therefore will not show us how traders reacted to the results
  • Traders were net-long USD futures (in aggregate) for a fifth week heading into the election
  • Asset managers continued to pile into long VIX bets ahead of the election, pushing net-long exposure to a 2-year high
  • Both sets of traders derisked from gold and silver futures by trimming longs and shorts
  • Large speculators increased net-short exposure to JPY futures to a 14-week high, speculative volumes increased for a fifth week
  • Dovish bets for the BOC and RBNZ saw large speculators increase their net-short exposure to NZD/USD futures to an 11-week high and CAD futures a 12-week high
  • Yet AUD/USD bucked the commodity FX trend with large speculators increasing net0-long exposure to a four-week high, although shorts were reduced at a faster pace than longs ahead of the election
  • Gold and silver traders reduced net-long exposure for a second consecutive week

20241111cotRankCI

  

US dollar positioning (IMM data) – COT report:

The USD index increased for a sixth week and formed a bullish engulfing candle. Positioning was a little hesitant to overcommit to USD longs before the election, as the week-over-week change among all futures contracts was effectively flat. Yet traders are clearly bullish on the USD overall, even if large speculators were only marginally net-long by 95 contracts. I suspect they will close the gap with asset managers in coming weeks to increase their net-long exposure.

20241111cotUSD2

  

JPY/USD (Japanese yen futures) positioning – COT report:

Traders continued to pile into short yen bets heading into the election, with asset managers and large speculators increasingly gross-short exposure for a fifth week. Trading volumes between the two sets of traders also increased for a fifth week to show some conviction behind yen weakness. But with odds of a BOJ hike increasing and the potential for the yen to regain safe-haven demand for Trump 2.0, we may find that upside potential for USD/JPY could be capped or even enter some sort of a retracement in then coming weeks.

20241111cotJPY

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

Commodity FX (AUD, CAD, NZD) futures – COT report:

Softer economic data and dovish expectations of the RBNZ and BOC allowed asset managers and large speculators to increase their net-short exposure to NZD and CAD futures. Both sets of traders increased shorts and trimmed longs to show conviction behind the bets, although price action shows that after a multi-week selloff bearish momentum is waning. Bears therefore may want to tread with caution, while allowing for headline risk surrounding trade relations with the US.

20241111cotCommodFX

 

 

Metals (gold, silver, copper) futures - COT report:

It seems gold and silver traders were right to be wary of extended gains heading into the US election, with net-long exposure felling for a second week. The shooting star week which formed on god futures was the perfect prelude to last week’s post-election selloff, and a correction is now underway. And with Trump driving headlines and US data generally outperforming more than not, it keeps hawkish pressure on the Fed, which supports yields and the USD to the detriment of gold. And where gold goes, silver tends to follow.

Positioning for copper was essentially unchanged, but then it hasn’t had the luxury of a strong rally before this point. Traders will want to keep a close eye on China data this week to see if stimulus has began to make an impact on the economy, alongside US-China relations going forward.

20241111cotMetals

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

 

WTI crude oil (CL) positioning – COT report:

Positioning for WTI crude oil was bullish heading into the election for several reasons. While both sets of traders remained net-long, they both trimmed shorts and increased longs, while overall speculative volume also increased. Specifically, large specs reduced gross shorts by -11.5% (-15.3k contracts) and increased longs by 10.1% (29.9k contracts). It will be interesting to see how this plays out with Trump returning to the Whitehouse if production increases, as this could essentially cap gains if supply exceeds demand. WTI crude oil is -2.5% lower from Tuesday’s close.

20241111cotWTI

 

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

 

Wall Street indices (S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100) positioning – COT report:

The bullish outside days which formed on all three Wall Street indices confirms that the re-off approach before the election has been overturned. Net-long exposure among asset managers decreased across all three indices before posting their strong gains in the second half of the week. While bullish momentum waned as we approached the weekend, I suspect dips are more likely to be bought than not.

20241111cotIndices

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment USD/JPY Gold USD US Election US Presidential election

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest COT articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
    100USD_graph
    Bullish USD sentiment wanes, GBP/USD bears have a rethink - COT Report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 10, 2025 05:08 AM
      Research
      VIX shorts rose to 6-month high ahead of Trump tariffs: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 3, 2025 03:12 AM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        COT report – 20 Jan 2025
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 19, 2025 12:14 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.