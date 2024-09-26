USD reverses, gold-bulls eye 2700, crude oil falters ahead of US GDP

Traders appear to be booking profits ahead of a key US GDP report later today, with the USD index providing a solid bounce from 100. Gold might reach for 2700 (even if it does look stretched), while crude oil could be in for a deeper pullback.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 25, 2024 11:15 PM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Traders appear to be booking profits ahead of a key US GDP report later today, and a highly anticipated PCE inflation report tomorrow. The US dollar was the strongest major currency on Fridy after the USD index provided a solid bounce from thew 100 handle.

This saw EUR/USD reverse back below 1.12 and formed a 2-day bearish reversal, GBP/USD form a bearish outside day and bearish engulfing days form on AUD/USD. US yields were also higher which helped USD/JPY close 144 for the first time in three weeks.

The S&P 500 reversed lower after reaching an intraday record high, while the Dow Jones index delivered a noteworthy bearish outside day at its own record high. And with news of China’s stimulus fading, that could weigh on the Hang Seng futures, which held beneath the May high on Wednesday and saw a false break of it on Tuesday.

20240926markets

 

Australia’s inflation rate fell to a 3-year low of 2.7% y/y in August, which places it back within the RBA’s 2-3% band. Yet the market reaction was muted as the central bank has already said it will look through the headline figures, as much of the declines are due to rebates on electricity. Trimmed mean - The RBA’s preferred measure of CPI – slowed to 3.4% and CPI less ‘volatile items and travel’ to 3.1%. The inflation rate is moving in the correct direction for doves, just not as quickly as they’d like. Which means the RBA are likely to retain their cash rate at 4.35% into next year.

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

We have quite the lineup of data from the US later today, with preliminary US GDP data for Q2 being released alongside jobless claims and durable goods orders. While GDP is backwards looking, it will stail shape expectations of any soft or hard landing and Fed policy as a consequence. With gold looking extended at its record highs, a decent set of growth figures could prompt some profit taking (and therefore mean reversion) ahead of tomorrow’s PCE inflation report.

 

Keep a close eye on the jobless claims figures given initial claims fell at their fastest weekly pace since May 2022 last week. Another weak print could further excite USD bears as it piles the pressure on the Fed to cut by more than their anticipated 50bp this year.

 

The SNB are expected to cut their interest rate by 25bp, although the bigger thing to watch out for is any working around a strong franc. Swiss exporters have been lobbying for a weaker currency and the central bank have been making noises around it. ING analysts also suspect that the SNB have been active franc sellers when USD/CHF reaches 0.84 or EUR/CHF falls to 0.94, which makes them key levels to monitor for any potential spikes higher.

 

  • 09:50 – JP foreigner bond, stock purchases
  • 12:30 – RBA financial stability review
  • 15:00 – SG industrial production
  • 16:00 – DE consumer sentiment
  • 17:30 – SNB monetary policy decision (-25bp expected)
  • 22:30 – US Q2 GDP, PCE prices, consumer spending, corporate profits, durable goods orders, jobless claims

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in H2 2024

 

Gold futures technical analysis:

While several metrics pointed to a sentiment extreme for gold bulls, I noted during the consolidation around 2500 that speculative open interest was low by historical standards. Which suggested many were on the sidelines and could re-enter the gold ring upon a breakout. With gold prices around $200 higher, speculative gold bugs appear to be returning.

 

Yet while gold prices appear extended on the daily, it trades too close to $2700 for gold bugs to not have another crack at it. And given the strong trend on the 1-hour chart with potential bull flag, I suspect small dips may be bought today and we may see prices make a dash that milestone level. However, I also suspect gold prices will struggle to hold above there, and profit taking may be too tempting and a pullback could occur. Especially if GDP data comes in better than expected.

20240926gold

 

 

Crude oil technical analysis:

Crude oil prices bounced 8.4% over the past 10 trading days, thanks to a dovish Fed, weaker US dollar and rising concerns in the Middle East. Yet the latter two drivers worked against crude oil prices on Wednesday, with the front-month futures contract falling below $70 during its most volatile down-day since the 64.04 low.

 

Note crude oil’s inability to close above $72 or the 61.8% Fibonacci level on the daily chart. The week’s high also perfectly respected the 50-day average as resistance. As for market positioning, gross-long exposure fell to its lowest level in 14 years according to the last COT data, which suggests the recent rise for crude oil prices could be corrective.

 

Still, prices found support around a high-volume node and a spike low formed on the 1-hour chart. I suspect we could be in for at least a minor bounce from current levels today. But given the bearish price action on the daily chart, the preference is to fade into bounces in anticipation of a move down to $68. 

20240926wti

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session USD Gold WTI Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:26 PM
    Yen Rises, Nvidia, Wall Street Falters as US Mulls AI-Chip Export Ban
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 15, 2024 09:53 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY flirts with 150, ASX futures track Wall Street, eyes record high
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 14, 2024 09:54 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        'Mini stagflation’ sees USD index, EUR/USD falter at key averages
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 10, 2024 09:55 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.