USD ends the week on a strong note

Financial Analyst
August 7, 2020 6:30 PM
Financial Analyst
On the U.S. economic data front, The U.S. labor market continued to improve in July despite a surge in coronavirus infections. Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 1.76 million in July, beating the 1.48 million estimate after a 4.79 million gain in June. The unemployment rate fell by more than expected to 10.2%. Finally, wholesale inventories declined less than anticipated at 1.4% on month in June from a decline of 2% in May.

The Euro was weaker against most of its major pairs except for the AUD and NZD. In Europe, June Industrial Production data was released for Germany at +8.9% (vs +8.2% on month expected) and for France at +12.7% (+8.4% on month expected). German June Balance of Trade was released at 15.6 billion euros, higher than 11.3 billion euro expected.

The Australian dollar was under pressure against all of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD.


Friday's market Wrap:

VIX index fell 0.44pt (-1.94%) to 22.21.

The US 10 year yield rose 2.8bps  to 0.564%.

Gold dropped $32.71 (-1.59%) to 2030.84.

WTI Crude Oil declined 0.43$ (-1.03%) to 41.52.

Regarding Major FX Pairs:

EUR/USD dropped 92pips to 1.1785 

GBP/USD fell 84pips to 1.3059 

USD/JPY rose 41pips to 105.96 

USD/CHF gained 31pips to 0.9129

AUD/USD fell 78pips to 0.7158 

USD/CAD jumped 76pips to 1.3383 

The dollar index rose 0.63pt to 93.416

Looking at Friday's largest FX PIP mover from a technical perspective, the EUR/USD dropped 92 pips however the uptrend remains in play. The EUR/USD is challenging the $1.1915 resistance area however price action remains supported by the 20-day moving average. As long as key support holds at the $1.1635 level (20-day moving average) we anticipate further upside and a break of $1.1945 resistance. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

