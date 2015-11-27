USD CHF hits best level since Aug 2010

The stellar US October jobs report and continued hawkish talk from the US Federal Reserve, combined with dovish central banks elsewhere has seen the dollar […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 27, 2015 12:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The stellar US October jobs report and continued hawkish talk from the US Federal Reserve, combined with dovish central banks elsewhere has seen the dollar rise strongly this month. The Dollar Index has now climbed back to the 100 level and the EUR/USD is hovering just above the lows hit earlier this year. But it is not just the euro that the greenback has crushed. The GBP/USD is now just shy of the 1.50 handle and the USD/CHF has hit a fresh multi-year high today. Odds of a Federal Reserve rate increase in December are holding about 70% at the moment. If next week’s US data, including the November jobs report, supports the view that the economic recovery is taking shape then the buck’s upward trend could really start to accelerate, especially against currencies where the central bank is uber dovish, such as the euro and Swiss franc.

In fact, the USD/CHF has already broken some major levels, including parity and now the January high of 1.0240, which was hit just a day before the SNB removed the 1.20 EUR/CHF floor. The path of least resistance is clearly to the upside now and significant gains could be on the way in the coming weeks and months, barring an unexpected downturn in US data and/or a lack of interest rate rise from the Fed. Going forward this 1.0240 level could be the new support to watch. But if this breaks down then it is possible that the Swissy may retreat to old supports such as 1.0125 and even parity before resuming its upward trend. The longer-term bulls will be happy for as long as the bullish trend remains in place.

As there is no immediate price reference points above the January high, bullish traders may want to keep a close eye on psychological round figures for potential resistance. I have also included some Fibonacci extension levels on the chart, which could be areas where we may see some profit-taking. The momentum indicator RSI is admittedly at the overbought territory of above 70, but it is still making higher highs. So, it merely signals what we already know, which is that the trend is strong.

15.11.27 usdchf

Related tags: Fed Forex SNB USD/CHF trading Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.