USD/CAD on epic winning streak before Canada’s inflation report

USD/CAD sits just below a known level heading into Tuesday’s Canadian inflation report, providing potential setups for bulls or bears depending on how the price action evolves. Considering the length of the winning streak heading into the event, an upside surprise may deliver the largest market impact.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 3:25 AM
canada_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • USD/CAD is on track to record its ninth consecutive daily gain. One more and it will be the longest since 2017
  • Winning streak has seen price move towards known level, presenting opportunity for fresh trade setups
  • Canada’s September inflation report released Tuesday

Overview

USD/CAD sits just below a known level heading into Tuesday’s Canadian inflation report, providing potential setups for bulls or bears depending on how the price action evolves. Considering the length of the winning streak heading into the event, an upside surprise may deliver the largest market impact.

USD/CAD trade ideas

CAD Oct 14 2024

1.3792 has acted as both support and resistance on multiple occasions earlier this year, making it a potential level to build setups around. Sitting less than 10 pips away, how the price interacts with the level before or after the inflation data should inform you on what setup to choose.

With RSI (14) and MACD providing bullish signals on momentum, the path of least resistance appears higher near-term. If we were to see the price break and hold above 1.3792, longs could be initiated with a stop below for protection. Possible targets include 1.3947 or 1.39777, two levels coinciding with former market peaks.

Alternatively, if the price were to be rejected at the level, you could sell with a stop above for protection. Potential targets include 1.3708, 1.3647 or 200-day moving average.

With nine consecutive bullish daily candles, equalling the run seen in July, it’s safe to assume near-term positioning in stretched in favour of USD longs. Another bullish candle on Tuesday would make this the longest winning streak since 2017.

That suggests an upside surprise in the inflation report may deliver the greatest market impact, forcing some short CAD positions to be closed.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Canada inflation primer

Heading into the inflation report, markets are looking for the trimmed mean and median inflation figures to hold at 2.4% and 2.3% respectively, above the 2% midpoint of the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) 1-3% target band but below the 2.5% pace the BoC forecast for core inflation in the September quarter. The trimmed and median readings are combined to produce the BoC’s core inflation measure.

BOC forecasts Oct 14 2024

Source: BoC

Outside of inflation, the Canadian economy is showing early signs of turning the corner with the number of negative economic data surprises lessening noticeably over the past month, according to Citi’s index.

That was seen on Friday when the Canadian unemployment rate fell unexpectedly in September, printing at 6.5% relative to forecasts for a further increase to 6.7%. At 46,700, the net change in employment nearly doubled expectations with 112,000 full-time roles filled during the month.

Canada economic surprises Oct 14 2024

Source: Refinitiv 

The Bank of Canada’s next monetary policy decision arrives on October 23. Tuesday’s inflation report may play a large role in determining whether it chooses to cut by 25 or 50 basis points at the meeting, adding to the 75 basis points worth of cuts already delivered.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session USD CAD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

aus_07
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:28 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        Research
        USD/CHF looks set to leap out the gates, gold eyes 2700
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:52 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.