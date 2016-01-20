USD CAD BOC begets big bearish reversal

Heading into today’s big BOC decision, it felt like USD/CAD bears just needed to get put out of their misery. After all, the Canadian dollar […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 20, 2016 3:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Heading into today’s big BOC decision, it felt like USD/CAD bears just needed to get put out of their misery. After all, the Canadian dollar had lost 11% of its value against the US dollar in last three months alone, to say nothing of the larger move from sub-parity levels in USD/CAD less than three years ago. Of course, the proximate cause of the weakness has been the renewed drop in oil prices, Canada’s most important export. The economic impact of the collapse in oil prices cannot be understated: it has impacted nearly every aspect of the Canadian economy, from employment to manufacturing activity to inflation to consumer confidence.

For loonie traders though, today’s big question was “Will the Bank of Canada cut interest rates in response, or will it merely hint at a future interest rate cut?” As it turns out, the BOC’s answer was “neither.” Not only did BOC Governor Poloz and company leave interest rates unchanged at 0.50%, they also issued a relatively neutral monetary policy statement at the same time. Selected highlights of the BOC’s accompanying statement can be seen below [emphasis mine]:

  • Inflation evolving broadly as expected
  • Expects inflation will rise to about 2 per cent by early 2017
  • China continues transition to a more sustainable growth path
  • Expansion in the United States is on track, despite temporary weakness in the fourth quarter of 2015
  • Prices for oil and other commodities have declined further, represents a setback for the Canadian economy
  • GDP growth likely stalled in the fourth quarter of 2015
  • Economy’s return to above-potential growth to be delayed until the second quarter of 2016
  • Process of reorientation towards non-resource activity is underway, helped by stronger U.S. demand, the lower Canadian dollar, and accommodative monetary and financial conditions
  • Projects Canada’s economy will grow by about 1 1/2 per cent in 2016 and 2 1/2 per cent in 2017
  • Risks to the profile for inflation are roughly balanced
  • Financial vulnerabilities continue to edge higher

While this is by no means a singularly optimistic assessment of the Canadian economy, it is far less dovish than most traders had anticipated. Reading between the lines, the BOC seems to expect that the beneficial impact of the falling loonie on the non-oil sectors of the economy, as well as upcoming fiscal stimulus, will soften the economic blow of falling oil prices. We’re skeptical of this Pollyannaish view, but Governor Poloz is taking the stage to defend the statement as we go to press, so traders should closely monitor his tone during the press conference to handicap what the BOC may do next.

Technical view: USD/CAD

On a technical basis, the interest rate decision and neutral statement have predictably led to an immediate drop in USD/CAD. The pair has shed over 125 pips from pre-BOC levels as of writing, and considering the big rally over the last few weeks and overbought RSI indicator, a deeper pullback cannot be ruled out. To the downside, the key levels to watch will include the 20-day MA around 1.4150 and the key 1.40 level. While we could see a near-term pullback from today’s BOC decision, loonie bulls need to see oil prices stabilize before a more meaningful rally can form. Therefore, we wouldn’t be surprised to see USD/CAD back pressing its decade-plus highs sooner rather than later if oil prices remain subdued.

USDCAD1-20-2016 10-20-18 AM

Related tags: Bank of Canada BOC Interest rates Loonie Oil poloz USD/CAD

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank of Canada articles

canada_08-LONC02G510KMD6R
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Strength on Trump Tariff Threat
By:
James Stanley
January 4, 2025 12:30 PM
    canada_04
    Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD into 2025, Trump Tariff Threat Looms
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 30, 2024 04:00 PM
      canada_05
      Canadian Dollar: CAD Rate Cut Rally, but Trump Tariff Threat Looms
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 11, 2024 07:40 PM
        BOC Recap: USD/CAD Drops as Macklem Hints at Gradual Cuts in 2025
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        December 11, 2024 03:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.