US retail sales reaction Bah humbug

There are no two ways about it: it’s been a slow week for foreign exchange traders. With no top-tier data releases from Europe or the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 13, 2015 1:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

There are no two ways about it: it’s been a slow week for foreign exchange traders. With no top-tier data releases from Europe or the US during the first four days of the week, the US dollar generally consolidated against most of its major rivals over the first 96 hours of this week’s trade.

Today, traders are saying TGIF (thank goodness it’s Friday) for at least two reasons: the traditional end of the workweek and the release of the October US retail sales report, which was billed as the marquee data release of the week. As it turns out, even that report was a bit of a dud both in terms of economic and market activity.

US retail sales rose by a subdued 0.1% m/m in October, well below the 0.3% reading anticipated by economists. The “core” retail sales measure, which filters out more volatile automobile purchases, rose 0.2% m/m, weaker than the 0.4% increase anticipated by economists. In terms of the details, sales declined at service stations and electronics stores, held steady at clothing stores, and rose at furniture stores, restaurants, and especially online stores.

Meanwhile, the concurrent producer price index (PPI) report also came in worse than expected, with producer prices actually declining -0.4% m/m against expectations of a 0.2% rise. The “core” PPI reading, which removes the impact of more volatile food and energy prices also fell, coming in at -0.3% m/m vs. an anticipated gain of 0.1%.

Taken together, these economic reports present more ambiguity for the Federal Reserve heading into next month’s highly-anticipated monetary policy meeting. At this point, the central bank still looks likely to raise interest rates, but if today’s releases are the start of a run of weak data over the next month, the Fed could still push back its long-awaited rate hike. After all, what’s another month or two after nearly 10 years of 0% interest rates.

Market Reaction

The markets took the data mostly in stride, with the US dollar actually strengthening by 10-20 pips across the board. Meanwhile, US equity futures held steady and continue to point to a slightly lower open. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US treasury bond ticked down to 2.28% before bouncing back to essentially unchanged at 2.30%. Both gold and oil turned lower on the day, extending their recent bearish streaks.

While a late day move is still possible, it feels as if traders are eager to put this week to bed and move on to potentially more volatile markets next week.

Related tags: Fed FOMC Retail Sales USD Inflation Matt Weller Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.