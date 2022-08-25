US open: Stocks rise as GDP & jobless claims beat forecasts

Stocks rise, but come off session highs after US GDP is upwardly revised to -0.7% and jobless claims unexpectedly fall. Attention now turns to the Fed's gathering at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 25, 2022 1:29 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst


 

US futures

Dow futures +0.12% at 33025

S&P futures +0.44% at 4160

Nasdaq futures +0.5% at 12999

In Europe

FTSE +0.13% at 7480

Dax +0.18% at 13256

Euro Stoxx +0.09% at 3670

Learn more about trading indices

GDP improves, but still in recession

US stocks are heading higher for a second day as investors digested the latest data and looked toward the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole Symposium.

US GDP was upwardly revised to -0.6% annualized in Q2 up from -0.9% in the initial estimate and ahead of the -0.8% forecast. Although this still shows that the US economy was in a technical recession.

Meanwhile, US jobless claims unexpectedly fell to 243k down from 250k in a sign that the US labour market is holding up despite the US economy being in a technical recession and despite rising inflation.

The central bankers’ gathering kicks off later today and while some clips will be coming through to the market the main focus in on Jerome Powell’s speech tomorrow, which comes just an hour and a half after the latest PCE inflation data.

Powell’s speech will be watched closely and will likely set the tone in the markets until the next FOMC. Heading not the speech inflation is still over 4 times the Fed’s target level so we can expect a reiteration of the Fed’s commitment to cutting inflation. The Fed’s job is clearly not done yet. Expectations of a dovish pivot have been priced out earlier in the week. The risk could be that the Fed is prepared to go bigger for longer.

In corporate news:

Peloton falls 16% pre-market after the exercise bike manufacturer reported a larger than expected net loss in Q4. Rising costs, slow progress in the turnaround and falling demand are hitting the stock.

Tesla rises pre-market after the 3-for-1 stock split. This is the second time that the EV maker has split its stock in 2 years.

Nvidia reports a 19% QoQ drop in revenue mainly due to a slowdown in demand for gaming chips.

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P500 ran into resistance at 4300 the 200 sma before rebounding lower and finding support at 4100. The price trades caught between the 100 and 200 sma and the RSI is relatively neutral. Sellers will be looking for a move southwards of 4100 horizontal support and 4070 the 100 sma. Buyers will look for a move over 4300 to extend the upside recovery and create a higher high.

spx2508ci

FX markets – USD falls, AUD jumps

The USD is falling as risk sentiment continues to improve. The USD had rallied to 109.27 in the previous session matching its 20-year high touched at the start of July as hawkish Fed bets built ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.

EUR/USD is rising boosted by better-than-expected data from Germany. German GDP was upwardly revised to 0.1% QoQ in Q2, from 0%. Meanwhile, the German IFO business climate was also better than forecast at 88.5, down from 88.7. However, this is still only marginally above a 2-year low. The ECB minutes didn’t bring anything new to the table.

AUD/USD is outperforming its major peers, boosted by the upbeat market mood and announcement of a huge stimulus plan in China, equating to around 1% of GDP to support the slowing economy.

AUD/USD  1% at 0.6980

EUR/USD  +0.23% at 0.9935

Oil holds steady at $100.00

Oil prices are holding steady after strong gains across the past two sessions. On the one hand, oil prices are being supported by the prospect of OPEC cutting oil supply. However, this is being offset by the possibility of Iranian oil returning to the market should the Iran nuclear agreement be revived.

Earlier in the week the Saudi Energy Minister surprised the market by suggesting that a production cut could help stabilize the market. His comments lifted oil prices to a three-week high and reduced the odds of oil prices slipping below $90 in the near term.

A larger than expected draw on crude stock piles is also supporting the price. According to the latest EIA data, stockpiles declined by 3.3 million barrels.

WTI crude trades -0.35% at $92.78

Brent trades -0.1% at $100.35

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

15:00 Jackson Hole Symposium


 

Related tags: Trade Ideas USD Indices Oil

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
Today 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
Today 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
Yesterday 01:52 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:01 AM
US dollar weakness might be short lived: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:43 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Currency prices
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:30 PM
    Market chart
    AUD/USD falters at the 200-day MA, ASX 200 eyes record high
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 22, 2024 09:43 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Gold analysis: Rising yields could send metal below $2,000 again
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 22, 2024 05:47 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD analysis: Dollar weakness could be temporary
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 22, 2024 10:45 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.