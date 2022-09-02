US open: Stocks rise after Goldilocks job report

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 2, 2022 2:25 PM
12 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst


 

US futures

Dow futures +0.62% at 31850

S&P futures +0.8% at 4005

Nasdaq futures +0.83% at 12450

In Europe

FTSE +1.6% at 73283

Dax +2.4% at 12960

Euro Stoxx +1.7% at 3670

Learn more about trading indices

NFP’s rise to 315k

US stocks are charging higher after the Goldilocks jobs report. 315K jobs were added in August, roughly in line with forecasts (300K) when the downward revision from July is taken into account.

Unemployment ticked higher to 3.7% up from 3.5% as the participation rate also moved higher. The rising cost of living has seen more people return to the workforce, easing pressures and keeping wages steady. Average wages came in below forecasts at 5.2%.

The market is a solid report which is starting to show what the Fed wants to see. Solid job growth but cooling wage pressures as more of those earlier retirees from the pandemic start working again.

US stocks have jumped higher, and the USD has eased lower following the report. These moves suggest that the market is tempering hawkish Fed bets on the basis on this report.

That said the Fed will still be debating whether to hike by 50 or 75 basis points in September. This report didn’t cement the 75 bp hike as the market feared.

Corporate news:

Lululemon Athletica rises 9.7% after the retailer raised its full year outlook, as demand among high income shoppers remains strong even as inflation soars.

Broadcom rises after the semiconductor company forecast strong Q4 revenue, expecting that demand from businesses going digital even with a likely chip slowdown.

Where next for the NASDAQ?

nasdaq209ci2

FX markets – USD falls, EUR rises

The USD is falling after the non-farm payroll, which has calmed extreme hawkish Fed bets.

EUR/USD is heading higher boosted by hotter than expected PPI which rose to 37.9% YoY in July, up from 36% in June. News that gas flows through Nord Stream 1 have resumed is also supporting the price.

GBP/USD has had a tough time of late. Rising recession fears have dragged the currency lower across the week to a 2.5 year low yesterday. Looking ahead, Monday see the New UK prime minister announced.

 

Oil keeps on falling

Oil prices are heading cautiously higher, snapping a three day losing run, helped higher by the improving mood in the market and as investors look ahead to the OPEC+ meeting on Monday

OPEC+ will meet to discuss its production plans for the coming month and do so as China locks down more cities as COVID spreads and as concerns of a global economic slowdown intensify.

Concerns over China and softer global demand have pulled oil prices over 5% lower this week. Meanwhile, these same reasons could give OPEC+ motive to slash oil output.

Saudi Arabia proposed the idea of a production cut to stabilise volatile prices amid a disconnect between the futures market and the physical market. Crude oil now trades around 30% off the June highs.

WTI crude trades +2.9% at $88.96

Brent trades +3% at $95.15

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

18:00 Baker Hughes rig count

 


 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Yesterday 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Yesterday 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.