﻿

US open Stocks mixed as NFP beats

US stocks trade mixed after US NFPs beat forecast. 943k jobs were added to the economy in July, up from 850k in June

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 6, 2021 10:02 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.24% at 35132

S&P futures +0.05% at 4428

Nasdaq futures -0.5% at 15107

In Europe

FTSE +0.07% at 7126

Dax +0.2% at 15774

Euro Stoxx +0.3% at 4173

Learn more about trading indices

Jobs data, earnings & covid in focus

US stocks are pointing to a mixed start on Friday after the July Non-farm payroll came in better than expected.

The NFP revealed that 943k were added to the economy in July, up from 850k in June and ahead of the 870k forecast. The unemployment rate dropped sharply to 5.4% from 5.9% in June.

The reopening of the economy has sparked a surge in labour demand seen over the last few months. Today’s better than forecast reading prompted bets that the Fed could look to taper support sooner. This week we have already seen Fed officials adopt a slightly more hawkish bias and that was before this upbeat report. Fed Governor Christopher Weller had said that with another two strong reports he would back tapering asset purchases – 1 down, 1 to go.

We know that the Fed was looking for substantial progress in the labour market recovery and that it exactly what we appear to be seeing over the past two reports.

The US Dollar jumped higher. The Dow Jones and the S&P also rallied whilst the Nasdaq slid lower revealing a rotation back into value and out of high growth tech stocks which are particularly sensitive to future interest rate rises.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

After breaching the key 15,000 psychological level, the Nasdaq hit fresh all time highs. The trend remains bullish with the Nasdaq above its 50& 100 sma on the 4 hour chart. The price has eased off the all time high and the MACD is in danger of forming a bearish crossover which could support further losses. Immediate support can be seen at 15025 the 50 sma ahead of the 100 sma at 14930. It would take a move below 14785 to negate the near term uptrend, beyond here 14470 could provide some support.

FX – USD rallies EUR weaker after German industrial output falls

USD is heading higher and is set to gain across the week following upbeat NFP report hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials this week, who supported the idea of the Fed moving to taper support earlier.

EUR/USD is under performing after weaker than forecast German industrial production. Output unexpectedly declined in June, extending losses from May. Industrial production declined -1.3% MoM, after a downwardly revised -0.8% decline in May.

GBP/USD  -0.2% at 1.3918

EUR/USD  -0.41% at 1.1806


Oil rises but set for weekly losses

Oil prices are heading higher but are still on track for heavy weekly losses. Rising COVID cases in China and the US are stoking demand worries. China has already imposed travel restrictions on some cities in an attempt to curb the spread of the more contagious variant. Japan is also set to extend its emergency restrictions.

Rising tensions in the Middle East are underpinning the oil price as hostilities between Iran and Israel heat up.

US crude trades +1.05% at $69.03

Brent trades +1.03% at $71.96

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

15:00 Wholesale Inventories

18:00 Baker Hughes Rig Count

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA Indices SPX 500 USD

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Analysis: SPX rises after more tech earnings & despite sticky inflation
Today 01:25 PM
USD/JPY analysis: BoJ disappoints as focus turns to intervention and US data - Forex Friday
Today 11:40 AM
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
Yesterday 03:09 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks hit by stagflation concerns amid earnings bonanza
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Analysis: DJIA falls after Meta disappoints, inflation rises
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Gold outlook remains positive as traders eye key US data
Yesterday 11:14 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil drilling in sea
Crude oil outlook remains positive despite reduced war risk
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 22, 2024 04:00 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil spikes on reports of Israeli airstrike, gold threatens new high
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 19, 2024 03:35 AM
      Oil rig in the sea
      Crude oil analysis: WTI drops amid demand concerns
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 17, 2024 05:00 PM
        Energy
        WTI crude oil forecast: Price action unconvincing despite strong tailwinds, fat tail risks
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 17, 2024 03:02 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.