US open: Futures fall after inflation misses forecasts

Futures fall after US inflation cools but by less than forecast, adding pressure to the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 14, 2023 2:16 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 

US futures

Dow futures -0.03% at 33854

S&P futures -0.07% at 4090

Nasdaq futures -0.22% at 12467

In Europe

FTSE +0.26% at 7908

Dax +0.05% at 153270

Learn more about trading indices

US inflation misses forecasts

US stocks are pointing to weaker open after posting gains in the previous session, as investors digest the latest US inflation figures.

The January CPI report showed that inflation remained elevated at the start of the year, cooling by less than expected to 6.5% YoY, down from 6.4%. Consensus estimates had pointed to a fall to 6.2% annually. Meanwhile, core inflation was also stronger than forecast at 5.6% YoY, down from 5.7% and above the 5.5% forecast.

The hotter-than-expected inflation print adds pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates in the coming meetings. The market is now as good as fully in pricing in a 25 basis point hike in March and a 70% chance of a 25 basis point hike in May.

The initial reaction has seen US futures pare earlier gains fall into the red ahead of the open as the data supports the more hawkish narrative from the Fed and plays down the prospects of a rate cut this year.

 Meanwhile, the USD remains in the red, suggesting that forex traders were focusing on the fact that inflation slowed again in January for a seventh straight month rather than the fact it missed estimates. However, the USD has pared earlier gains so this could just be a slow moving reaction.

Corporate news

Coca-Cola rises after reporting strong revenue in Q4 and forecast 2023 profits ahead of analysts’ estimates thanks to strong demand even as prices increased.

Palantir jumped 17% after the data analytics firm posted its first-ever quarterly profit, in addition to beating forecasts for both revenue and earnings.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq rebounded off 12200 the 100 sma and December high, and is grinding higher, above its multi-week rising trendline. This combined with the RSI above 50 keeps buyers hopeful of further upside. Buyers could look for a rise above 12900, the 2023 high, to extend the bullish rally. Sellers will be watching for a break below the 100 sma at 12200 to open the door to the 200 sma at 11900 and 11600 the 50 sma.

nasdaq chart

FX markets – USD falls, GBP rises

The USD is falling after US inflation data fell for a seventh consecutive month, albeit by less than expected. The data adds pressure to the Fed to keep hiking rates over the coming meetings.

EUR/USD is rising after eurozone GDP data confirmed that the bloc’s economy grew in the final three months of last year. Q4 GDP was confirmed at 0.1% in line with the preliminary reading. The data comes after the European Commission yesterday said that expects the eurozone to avoid a recession in 2023 upwardly revising growth forecasts to 0.9%.

GBP/USD is rising off day UK jobs data showed that the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% but as wage growth rose BY more than expected 6.7% in the three months to December, this was up from 6.5% and raises concerns that inflation could prove stickier then initially failed. The solid jobs data means that the BoE could be raising interest rates for longer.

GBP/USD  +0.6% at 1.2213

EUR/USD +0.15% at 1.0765

Oil falls after gains last week

Oil prices are falling after the US government announced that it would release more crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserves. the move comes after the Boynton administration release a record 180 million barrels from the reserve last year. Since then, supply concerns have eased, raising questions over whether more reserves would be released this year.

Attention will now turn to the API crude inventory report which is due to be released later today.

 

WTI crude trades -0.8% at $79.26

Brent trades at -1% at $85.87

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

21:30 API stockpile data

 

 

 

 

Related tags: USD CPI Nasdaq Inc

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    US_flag_NYC
    Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 02:38 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 24, 2025 01:30 PM
        USA flag
        US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 21, 2025 04:16 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.