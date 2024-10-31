US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (OCT 2024)

The US is projected to add 113K jobs in October, while the Unemployment Rate is expected to hold steady at 4.1% during the same period.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
October 31, 2024 3:35 PM
US_flag_graph
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)

The US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report showed the economy adding 254K in September versus projections for a 140K print, while Average Hourly Earnings unexpectedly increased to 4.0% from 3.9% during the same period.

US Economic Calendar – October 4, 2024

US Economic Calendar 10312024 

A deeper look at the report showed Unemployment Rate climbing to 4.0% from 3.9% during the same period, while the Labor Force Participation Rate held steady at 62.7% in September.

The update from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) also showed that ‘employment continued to trend up in food services and drinking places, health care, government, social assistance, and construction,’ with the report going onto say that ‘the change in total nonfarm payroll employment for July was revised up by 55,000, from +89,000 to +144,000, and the change for August was revised up by 17,000, from +142,000 to +159,000.’

 

EUR/USD Chart – 15 Minute

EURUSD 15-Minute Chart 10312024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

The US Dollar showed a bullish reaction to the better-than-expected NFP print, with EUR/USD slipping to a fresh session low of 1.0951 following the release. The weakness in EUR/USD carried into the week ahead as the exchange rate closed at 1.0936.

US Economic Calendar 10312024a

Looking ahead, the US is projected to add 113K jobs in October, while the Unemployment Rate is expected to hold steady at 4.1% during the same period.

With that said, a positive development may prop up the US Dollar as it curbs speculation for another 50bp rate cut from the Federal Reserve, but a weaker-than-expected NFP report may drag on the Greenback as it puts pressure on the Fed to achieve a neutral policy sooner rather than later.

Additional Market Outlooks

Monetary vs Fiscal Policy: Implications for FX Markets

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Recovery Persists Ahead of Euro Area CPI Report

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Recovery Emerges Ahead of UK Budget

USD/CAD Eyes August High as RSI Holds in Overbought Territory

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: US Dollar US NFP David Song

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Dollar articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
    china_05
    US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
      Board of currencies
      USD/MXN Update: The Dollar Weakens While the Peso Holds Firm in an Uncertain Market
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 20, 2025 05:44 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 19, 2025 07:41 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.