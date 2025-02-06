US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (JAN 2025)

The US is expected to add 170K jobs in January, while the Unemployment Rate is anticipated to hold steady at 4.1% during the same period.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 8:25 PM
US_flag_NYC
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)

The US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report showed 256K rise in December versus forecasts for a 160K print, while Average Hourly Earnings slipped to 3.9% from 4.0% during the same period.

US Economic Calendar – January 10, 2025

US Economic Calendar 02062025a

A deeper look at the report showed the Unemployment Rate unexpectedly narrowing to 4.1% from 4.2% in November even as the Labor Force Participation Rate held steady at 62.5% during the same period.

The update from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that ‘Employment trended up in health care, government, and social assistance,’ with the report going onto say that ‘building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers lost jobs (-11,000).’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

EUR/USD Chart – 15 Minute

EURUSD 15-Minute Chart 02062025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

The US Dollar rallied following the better-than-expected NFP report, with EUR/USD exchange rate falling to a fresh weekly low of 1.0213. The weakness in EUR/USD carried into the week ahead as it slipped to a fresh monthly low (1.0178), but the exchange rate retraced the decline as it closed the week at 1.0271.

US Economic Calendar 02062025

Looking ahead, the US is expected to add 170K jobs in January, while the Unemployment Rate is anticipated to hold steady at 4.1% during the same period.

With that said, indications of a strong labor market may spur a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as it encourages the Federal Reserve keep US interest rates on hold, but a weaker-than-expected NFP report may produce headwinds for the Greenback as it puts pressure on the central bank to further unwind its restrictive policy.

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Snaps Back Ahead of January Low

USD/JPY Pushes Below January Range Ahead of US NFP Report

Gold Record High Price Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone

USD/CAD Clears 2020 High as Trump Tariff Looms

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: US Dollar NFP David Song

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Snaps Back to Support, What's Next?
Today 07:24 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Poised for February Breakout
Today 07:13 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
Today 06:06 PM
Dollar forecast: US Dollar Index (DXY) off highs on firmer risk appetite
Today 05:30 PM
AUD/USD Recovery Stalls Ahead of January High
Today 04:55 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Battlelines Drawn at Key Pivot Zone
Today 04:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Dollar articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Today 06:06 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Today 01:54 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY, U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 4, 2025 06:29 PM
        USA flag
        US Dollar Technical Forecast: Trump Tariff Delay Halts USD Rally
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 4, 2025 02:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.