US NFP report expected to bounce back in April

City Index’s NFP forecast model predicts a 181k gain in US non-farm payrolls for April, which is a touch below economist estimates tracked by Bloomberg, that are predicting a gain of 190k. After last month’s large data miss, we will also be looking to see if there is a significant revision to the March NFP figure, where only 98k jobs were created.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 4, 2017 11:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s NFP forecast model predicts a 181k gain in US non-farm payrolls for April, which is a touch below economist estimates tracked by Bloomberg, that are predicting a gain of 190k. After last month’s large data miss, we will also be looking to see if there is a significant revision to the March NFP figure, where only 98k jobs were created.

Changes to the City Index prop model

Our proprietary model last month was well wide of the mark when it came to predicting the NFP. We had been looking for a reading of 236k, more than double the actual figure. We have since gone back to the drawing board and have changed our model up a little, to, hopefully, make it more accurate. Our model is now a 4-input model with ADP, the 4-week moving average of initial jobless claims, the employment component of the Non-Manufacturing ISM report and a new addition: the average economist estimate as surveyed by Bloomberg. We hope that using the average from the best economic minds in the financial sector will increase the accuracy of our model, if not, then we know who to blame!

Is the service sector weighing on jobs growth?

Overall, our forecast is a little below consensus, but we are confident that 181k roughly reflects the current pace of jobs growth in the US, and last month’s reading of 98k was a blip. The one area of concern is the ISM non-manufacturing employment component. In April this fell further to 51.4 from 51.6 in March. Due to the importance of the services sector to the US economy, if jobs growth in this sector is slowing, then it may be hard for the rest of the economy to make up the jobs tally, which could leave us with below consensus jobs numbers for some time.

As we mention above, the ISM-Non Manufacturing employment data is only one component of our model, so, for now, we are happy to keep it as one input of 4. However, if we see another month of disappointing jobs growth then we will take a deep dive into the BLS data to see if the services sector is the problem. If so, then we will increase the weighting of the ISM non-manufacturing employment input in our model.

Why another weak reading could be a warning for stocks

A reading around consensus of 180-190k could have a fairly muted impact on the markets. But, if we see another weaker than expected reading this could spook the stock market. Right now, the US indices are trading at relatively high valuations, the Nasdaq’s P/E ratio is currently at 32.91, while the S&P 500’s P/E ratio is 21.30. These valuations are going to start looking rich if the US jobs market is showing signs that it is slowing down, suggesting a weakening of the economy. We would also expect a weaker reading to weigh on the dollar.

Alternatively, if the data beats forecasts and we get an NFP figure above 200k and the March data is also revised higher, then this could be seen as a green light for investors’ who may continue buying stocks even at these higher valuations, if the US economy looks like it is in a strong position.

Overall, the April NFP report is crucial for two reasons. Firstly, to get a gauge of US economic strength, and secondly, to see if the City Index prop model can get any better at forecasting the NFP number! On both counts, we will have to wait to see the actual data on Friday at 1330 BST.

Related tags: Non-farm payrolls Stock Index Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Non-farm payrolls articles

US_flag_map_eye
USD/JPY selloff inflicts heavy technical damage ahead of key US jobs data
By:
David Scutt
February 6, 2025 11:01 PM
    united_kingdom_03
    GBPUSD Forecast: Hawkish Fed Strengthens Resistance Levels
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    October 1, 2024 09:00 AM
      Forex trading
      USD bulls defend 100, NFP and ISMs in focus: The Week Ahead
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 27, 2024 03:03 AM
        jobs_04
        Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 3, 2023 03:24 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.