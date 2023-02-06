US NFP and potential BoJ successor news send yen reeling

Over the course of the last 2 trading days, USD/JPY has moved from a low of 128.33 to a high of 132.90, a move of 457 pips.

February 6, 2023 8:57 PM
Forex trading

On Friday, the US released January’s Non-Farm payrolls data.  The headline print was 517,000 vs an expectation of only 185,000 and a revised December print of 260,000.  Although there were updated season adjustments and benchmark revisions, it still turned out to be a beat of over two and a half times expectations.  In addition, the Unemployment Rate fell to 3.4% vs an expectation of 3.6% and a prior reading of 3.5%. This was the lowest reading since 1969!  As a result, markets took this as a cue that the Fed isn’t done hiking rates yet and traders sent the US Dollar soaring, taking USD/JPY along for the ride.  However, on Monday, USD/JPY gapped higher for a different reason.  Talk over the weekend was that BoJ Deputy Governor Amamiya would be selected to replace BoJ Governor Kuroda when his term expires in April.  Amamiya is seen as one of the more dovish candidates for BoJ Governor and would likely continue with easy monetary policy.  There have been some lately who have suggested a complete review of the way monetary policy is conducted in Japan.  However, if Amamiya were selected as BoJ Governor, the review may not matter.  As a result, Yen moved even lower on Monday’s reopening.

Everything you need to know about the BoJ

USD/JPY had been moving lower since reaching 20-year highs on October 21st at 151.94.  The pair fell in an orderly channel but ran into support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the lows of 2022 to the highs of 2022 near 127.22 on January 16th.  Since then, USD/JPY has been trading in a sideways range between 127.31 and 131.57.  However, on Monday’s reopening, the pair gapped higher above the range to 132.42 and is trading near the 50 Day Moving Average at 132.65.

Daily USD/JPY Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/JPY nowLogin or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/JPY formed a tighter downward sloping channel of its own.  However, notice on Friday that the pair moved above the top trendline of that channel.  USD/JPY closed the day at 131.18 and gapped higher on Monday to 132.43.  The pair tried to pull back and fill the gap, but was held at the highs of the previous range near 131.57.  If USD/JPY continues to move higher, the first level of resistance isn’t until the highs from January 6th at 134.77.  Above there, price can move to a confluence of resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the October 2022 highs to the January 16th lows and 200 Day Moving Average (see daily) at 136.66/136.78, then prior support/resistance at 138.13.  However, notice the RSI on the shorter timeframe is in overbought territory and turning down.  This is an indication that price may be ready to pull back.  First support is at Monday’s low of 131.51. The next support is the gap fill at 131.20, then the top trendline of the downward sloping channel near 129.85.

240 Minute USD/JPY Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Over the course of the last 2 trading days, USD/JPY has moved from a low of 128.33 to a high of 132.90, a move of 457 pips.  Will the pair continue to move higher?  As long as the Fed is seen as hawkish or the BoJ is seen as dovish, the pair should continue to move higher.  Fed Chairman Powell is due to speak on Tuesday at the Economic Club of Washington.  Watch for any clarifications from the recent FOMC or from the Non-Farm Payroll.  Manage risk accordingly.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas USD/JPY BoJ NFP Powell

Latest market news

View more
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
Today 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
Yesterday 01:52 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:01 AM
US dollar weakness might be short lived: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:43 AM
AUD/USD falters at the 200-day MA, ASX 200 eyes record high
February 22, 2024 09:43 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency prices
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:30 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD analysis: Dollar weakness could be temporary
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 22, 2024 10:45 AM
      Research
      AUD/JPY nears 17-month high, ASX 200 looks set to bounce: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 21, 2024 10:21 PM
        Japanese Flag
        Japanese Yen Intervention Watch: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Technical Analysis
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 21, 2024 08:17 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.