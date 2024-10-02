US ISM Services Survey Preview (SEP 2024)

The ISM Services PMI is expected to expand for the third consecutive month in September.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
October 2, 2024 5:15 PM
100USD_buildings
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

ISM Services Purchasing Manager index (PMI)

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services survey expectedly expanded for the second straight month in August, with the index increasing to 51.5 from 51.4 the month prior.

US Economic Calendar – September 5, 2024

US Economic Calendar 10022024

A deeper look at the report showed that the ‘New Orders Index expanded to 53 percent in August, 0.6 percentage point higher than July’s figure of 52.4 percent,’ while the employment component expanded for the third time in 2024 as it printed at 50.2.

At the same time, the ‘Prices Index registered 57.3 percent in August, a 0.3-percentage point increase from July’s reading of 57 percent,’ with the report going onto say that ‘ten industries reported growth in August.’

 

EUR/USD Chart – 15 Minute

EURUSD 15-Minute Chart 10022024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

EUR/USD slipped below 1.1100 following the better-than-expected ISM survey, but the market reaction was short lived as the exchange rate closed the day at 1.1110. Nevertheless, EUR/USD came under pressure going into the end of the week to close at 1.1085.

US Economic Calendar 10022024a

Looking ahead, the ISM Services PMI is expected to expand for the third consecutive month in September, with the index projected to increase to 51.6 from 51.5 in August.

With that said, a positive development may generate a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as it puts pressure on the Federal Reserve to further combat inflation, but a weaker-than-expected ISM survey may produce headwinds for the Greenback as it fuels speculation for another 50bp rate cut. 

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Related tags: US Dollar US Services PMI David Song

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Dollar articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
    china_05
    US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
      Board of currencies
      USD/MXN Update: The Dollar Weakens While the Peso Holds Firm in an Uncertain Market
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 20, 2025 05:44 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 19, 2025 07:41 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.