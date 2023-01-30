US indices hit by profit-taking

…But the trend remained bullish ahead of key earnings and central bank meetings

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 30, 2023 5:42 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

…But the trend remained bullish ahead of key earnings and central bank meetings

US indices struggled to shake off the early weakness as European markets closed for the day. However, “profit-taking” was written all over the markets, rather than anything significant. For, there was no major catalysts behind today’s sell-off. Indeed, the selling pressure was relatively mild, and the major indices holding within recent ranges at the time of writing. So, despite the weakness, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for a late day rally, like we have seen on numerous occasions in recent weeks.

With investors keeping a close eye on the big macro events taking place later this week, as well as the key technology earnings results, traders were keen to figure out whether key support levels would hold as the major indices tested some interesting technical levels.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 had sold off the most, down as much as 1.8% earlier. But it remained to be seen whether the weakness would turn into a proper sell-off as the index tested key support and the 200-day average around 11920 area. A bounce here would confirm the bulls are in control, which may then inspire a breakout above the December high of 12215.

nasdaq

However, a daily close back below the 200-day would be a sign of weakness. Even so, we would still have to see a bit more of confirmation before declaring the bull trend is over. For now, we are giving the bulls the benefit of the doubt.

The Nasdaq will be in focus as we will have the latest earnings results from Apple, Amazon, Google owner Alphabet, and Facebook parent company Meta, among others.

Meanwhile the S&P was showing similar price action to the Nasdaq, but it too was trying to bounce off key support around 4022. This is where the index had found resistance earlier last week, before rallying in the latter half of the week.

But with the long-term bearish trend line broken and the 200-day average reclaimed, the bulls would remain happy for as long as the S&P doesn’t now create a new lower low beneath that 200-day average again.

US 500

The Russell looked the most interesting one to me as the bulls try to establish their control by causing a breakout above key resistance area circa 1900. So far, they have been unable to do so, but the way the index has been creeping higher of later, it wouldn’t surprise. Importantly, a breakout above 1900 would invalidate the bearish head and shoulders pattern, which in itself would be another bullish development.

russell

So, despite today’s weakness, the technical picture is still looing constructive for the major indices. It is all about those central bank meetings and key tech earnings. For as long as the earnings are not too bad and/or the Fed and ECB are not too hawkish, that should keep the bulls happy.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
Today 07:29 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Today 04:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
Today 03:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
Today 10:55 AM
Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
Today 05:46 AM
AUD/JPY falters at key highs once more as AU unemployment rises
Today 02:19 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 04:06 PM
    "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 05:39 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      US dollar, Nasdaq, S&P 500, gold analysis: Forward testing US CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 13, 2024 05:39 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        FTSE outlook: UK stocks underperform again but future may be brighter
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 12, 2024 10:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.