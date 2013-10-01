Republican and Democrats on Capitol Hill reach an agreement late last night on US budget spending, forcing the US government to partially shut down for the first time in 17yrs. But this should not create hysteria.

On Monday 30th September, global stock indices fell around 1% as the ill-fated talks neared the midnight deadline for an agreement. Yet whilst its easy to put a ‘US government shutdown’ label in yesterdays’ falls, in truth it was also the final day of the quarter which is typically a day when many investors square off some positions for the quarter end. That’s not to say some investors were certainly put off risk by the failure to come to an agreement. I am sure they were.

The truth of the matter is the partial shutdown of the US government has a bigger impact in name than in numbers. IHS forecasts that the shutdown will cost the US around $300m in economic output for each day it is effectively in lock down. Compared to the country’s $15.7 trillion economy, it’s a small fraction, despite the travesty of thousands of non-essential government workers being sent home today. In that sense, investors need not react with any degree of severity, yet. A prolonged shutdown of the US government would however escalate the situation and impact market confidence.

Let’s not forgot however, the failure to reach an agreement on budget talks is a consequence of politics. The Republicans – driven by the Tea Party – are trying to delay Obamacare for at least one year which is a move the Democrats cannot agree to. The House (controlled by the Republicans) sent two bills to the Senate last night for ratification which attempted to delay Obamacare and the Senate (controlled by the Democrats) rejected both. Both parties refuse to back down.

Why such a strong hand now?

There’s a much bigger issue to address in around 17 days times – the raising of the US debt ceiling. That’s when the stop-gap measures agreed late last year are set to run their course and the $16.7 trillion borrowing limit will be exhausted.

Both parties have had one eye on the debt ceiling talks all along. If they were to show any sign of concession now, that would weaken their position significantly with the debt ceiling negotiations.

There is the possibility that Obama would use the 14th Amendment to raise the debt ceiling himself without approval from Congress but this potential remains open for debate on whether the 14th gives Obama the power to do so.

If the US fails to raise the debt ceiling or pass temporary terms that allow the US government to continue to borrowing, the US may be forced into a default scenario which would likely have serious consequences for both market confidence and the US credit rating. Cast your minds back to August 2011 when a similar scenario played out and the S&P cut their top notch rating for the US. This situation remains fresh in the memory of investors.

So whilst the partial US government shutdown is concerning, investors need to watch the situation carefully for clues as to how debt ceiling negotiations will progress.