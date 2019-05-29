US Equity Handover US Indices hit 10Week Lows as Yield Curve Inversion Deepens

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 29, 2019 5:05 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research


Headlines

  • US indices traded roughly 1% lower across the board to hit their lowest levels in 10 weeks.
  • Ten of the eleven sectors fell for the second straight day. Materials (XLB) eked out a small gain while Utilities (XLU) were once again the weakest sector.
  • Traders were once again aflutter over an inverted yield curve, with the 10yr-3mo spread stretching further into negative territory.
  • Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) dumped more than 4% on the ongoing lawsuit accusing the drugmaker of facilitating the opioid epidemic.
  • Asian indices are pointing to a lower open, with Korea’s KOSPI pointing to an opening loss in excess of -1%.

*There are no high-impact earnings releases scheduled for tomorrow’s Asian session*

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Indices Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
January 12, 2024 07:36 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
January 12, 2024 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 12, 2024 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
January 12, 2024 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
January 12, 2024 02:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
DAX outlook remains positive amid ECB rate cut expectations
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 10, 2024 12:00 PM
    stocks_01
    FTSE analysis: UK index looks to buck EU market weakness as oil climbs
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 9, 2024 11:30 AM
      stocks_03
      DAX analysis: Stocks steadier after sluggish 2024 start
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 4, 2024 11:30 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        DAX, FTSE and China A50 technical analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 2, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 2, 2024 04:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.