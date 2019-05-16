US Equity Handover US Indices Erase Mondays Losses

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 16, 2019 5:31 PM
Headlines

  • US indices rallied for a third straight day fully erasing Monday’s losses.
  • All eleven major indices rose on the day, led by materials (XLB). Energy (XLE) was technically the weakest sector, though it still rose more than 0.5% on the day.
  • Uber closed at 43.00 to approach its initial offering price of $45.
  • AAPL closed marginally lower on the day, partially on fears of Huawei related backlash from China.
  • Today’s second-tier US economic data was generally solid, with jobless claims printing at 212k vs. 220k expected and April housing starts coming in at 1235k vs. 1209k eyed.
  • Walmart (WMT) gained nearly 1.5% after reporting better-than-expected earnings, though the stock did pare its early gains.

Corporate Calendar


Macroeconomic Calendar


Economic Calendar

