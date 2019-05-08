US Equity Handover Stocks Steady as Trade Talks Kick Off

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

May 8, 2019 6:15 PM
Headlines

  • US indices closed mixed on the day as traders remained cautious ahead of US-China trade talks in Washington DC over the next two days, with the potential for some crazy-looking tariffs on looming.
  • Among the major sectors, health care stocks (XLV) were able to grind out a small gain, while utilities (XLU) were the weakest major sector.
  • Trump tweets that China’s Vice Premier Liu He is coming to the US “to make a deal,” boosting hopes of a potential trade deal this week (and by extension, risk assets). That said, traders are cautious after a Reuters report that China backtracked on all of its previous trade commitments.
  • Walt Disney Company (DIS) beat earnings at $1.61 vs. $1.58 eyed, as well as reporting stronger-than-expected revenues ($14.92B vs. $14.36B eyed).
  • Beyond Meat experienced its first down day since Thursday’s IPO, closing lower by nearly 9% today.

Corporate Calendar


AMC = After market close

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Economic Calendar

