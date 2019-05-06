US Equity Handover Stocks Recover from Overnight Panic Lows

May 6, 2019 5:06 PM
1 views
Headlines

  • US indices rallied throughout the day but still closed marginally lower (no worse than -0.5%)
  • Ten of the eleven major sectors fell on the day, with health care (XLV) leading the way and materials (XLB) lagging.
  •  Trade headlines dominated today’s trade, with President Trump tweeting that the US “won’t be losing anymore” on trade. Meanwhile, China still plans on sending a delegation to Washington this week, though it’s unclear whether top negotiator Liu He will make the trip.
  • In the most anticipated IPO of the year, shares in Uber may start trading as soon as Friday with the company looking at a market capitalization of around $90B.
  • Japanese markets are finally set to reopen after the Golden Week holidays.

*No top-tier companies are set to report earnings in Tuesday’s Asian session.

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


