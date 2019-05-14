US Equity Handover Stocks Recover but Trade Talks Still Stalled

Headlines
- US indices recovered after yesterday’s shellacking, gaining roughly 1% on the day.
- Ten of the eleven major sectors rose on the day, led by technology stocks (XLK) with a nearly 2% gain. Utilities (XLU) were the laggard, shedding nearly 1%.
- Uber rallied back toward 40.00 today, erasing roughly half of its loss from its IPO price, though traders remain highly skeptical on its prospects.
- US policymakers were in damage control mode after yesterday’s big risk-off move. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin suggested that he could visit China “soon” to continue trade talks, while President Trump said that talks had not collapsed and described the disagreement as a “squabble.”
