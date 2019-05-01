US Equity Handover Powell Pushes Stocks Lower

Headlines
- US indices pulled a U-turn in the afternoon, with most indices closing more than 0.5% lower despite better-than-expected earnings out of Apple (AAPL).
- Among the major sectors, technology (XLK) edged higher, while materials (XLB) and energy (XLE) stocks shed more than 1% on the day.
- The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, tweaked its IOER, and made modest changes to its monetary policy statement.
- In his press conference, Fed Chairman Powell characterized low inflation as “transitory” and noted that the central bank does not “see a strong case for moving in either direction.”
- In other US news, the ADP non-farm employment report beat expectations at 275k but the ISM Manufacturing PMI report came in soft at 52.8.
- Trading in Asian markets will likely be thin with Japanese traders still on break for Golden Week.
Corporate Event Calendar (Asia)
NTS = No Time Specified
Macroeconomic Calendar
*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.
