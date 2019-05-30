US Equity Handover Energy Stocks Buck the Bullish Trend to Close More Than 1 Lower

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 30, 2019 6:05 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research


Headlines

  • US indices closed mixed but generally higher after back-and-forth day, though the pause may be short-lived.
  • Energy stocks (XLE) fell more than 1% today, while Consumer Discretionary (XLY) stocks led the way higher.
  • On the trade war front, VP Pence said that the US could “more than double” tariffs on China if needed.
  • Q1 US GDP growth was revised to +3.1% annualized (vs. 3.0% expected, 3.2% estimated last month). Core PCE rose 1.0%, below the initial estimate of 1.3% ahead of tomorrow’s inflation report for April.
  • US Pending Home Sales (Apr) fell -1.5% vs. +0.5% expected, despite generally lower interest rates.
  • In its first earnings report as a public company, Uber (UBER) reported an adjusted net loss of $900MM on revenue of $2.76B. Shares are trading down slightly in after-market trade as of writing.

*There are no high-impact earnings releases scheduled for tomorrow’s Asian session*

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Indices Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rebounds ahead of Powell's testimony
Today 01:16 PM
Gold analysis: Fresh record in sight as focus turns to Powell, data
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:10 AM
Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
Today 05:47 AM
AUD: Dreary domestic economy heightens risk RBA may abandon tightening bias
Today 02:01 AM
Japanese yen favoured as bitcoin triggers bout of risk off
Yesterday 10:24 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:00 PM
    Research
    NZD/USD tumbles as the RBNZ defies hawks, release doves
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 28, 2024 02:14 AM
      stocks_04
      S&P 500, DJIA Analysis: The Definitive Guide to the Stock Market’s Performance on “Leap Day”
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 27, 2024 01:52 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 26, 2024 02:52 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.