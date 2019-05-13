US Equity Handover Chinas Retaliation Leads to 2019s Worst Day for Global Stocks

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 13, 2019 5:12 PM
0 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research


Headlines

  • US indices got dumped, with major US indices closing roughly 2-4% lower in the worst day of the year for global equities (ACWI).
  • For the second day in a row, utilities (XLU) led the way by eking out a small gain. Technology stocks (XLK) were the worst performers, losing more than 3% on the day.
  • Risk aversion dominated today’s trade as China vowed to raise tariffs on US imports. State-run media suggested that China was considering even more extreme measures such as banning US agricultural imports or dumping US treasury holdings.
  • Uber (UBER) shed another 12% on the day after Friday’s IPO while rival LYFT shed 6% of its own. LYFT now trades 33% below March’s IPO price

Corporate Calendar (Asian session)


BOM = Before Market Open

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Indices Shares market

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Today 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
7 best indicators for day trading
Today 11:00 AM
Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
Today 10:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 02:22 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      S&P 500, USD/CNH and EUR/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 15, 2023 04:00 PM
        Downwards trend with red arrow
        DAX analysis: European stocks slide as risk off gathers pace
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 15, 2023 11:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.