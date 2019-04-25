US Equity Handover 25 April 2019

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 25, 2019 5:11 PM
Headlines

  • US indices finished mixed on the day, with the Dow weighed down by disappointing earnings from MMM and UPS, while the Nasdaq edged higher.
  • Among the major sectors, communication services (XLC) led the way followed by health care (XLV), with both tacking on 1%+. Industrials (XLI) and materials (XLB) brought up the rear with 1%+ losses.
  • In individual corporate news, Amazon (AMZN) crushed analysts’ earnings estimates and reported slightly better than expected revenues. Microsoft (MSFT) flirted with $1 trillion in market cap after beating earnings & revenue estimates yesterday. Tesla (TSLA) closed at a two-year low after disappointing earnings.
  • Asian stock indices are pointing to generally lower opens as we go to press.

Corporate Event Calendar (Asia)


BMO: before market open           AMC: after market close                NTS: no time specific

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


