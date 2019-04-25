Headlines
- US indices finished mixed on the day, with the Dow weighed down by disappointing earnings from MMM and UPS, while the Nasdaq edged higher.
- Among the major sectors, communication services (XLC) led the way followed by health care (XLV), with both tacking on 1%+. Industrials (XLI) and materials (XLB) brought up the rear with 1%+ losses.
- In individual corporate news, Amazon (AMZN) crushed analysts’ earnings estimates and reported slightly better than expected revenues. Microsoft (MSFT) flirted with $1 trillion in market cap after beating earnings & revenue estimates yesterday. Tesla (TSLA) closed at a two-year low after disappointing earnings.
- Asian stock indices are pointing to generally lower opens as we go to press.
Corporate Event Calendar (Asia)
BMO: before market open AMC: after market close NTS: no time specific
Macroeconomic Calendar
*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.
Latest market news
Today 01:00 AM
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Yesterday 05:47 PM
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Yesterday 04:40 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Wall Street articles
August 8, 2023 09:54 AM
July 26, 2022 03:39 AM
June 30, 2022 08:10 AM
June 22, 2022 02:56 AM