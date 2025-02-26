US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets

Fed rate-cut bets are on the rise again after following another weak consumer sentiment report weighed on sentiment and warned of a slowing US economy.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 9:54 PM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
 

View related analysis:

 

Fed rate-cut bets are on the rise again after following another weak consumer sentiment report weighed on sentiment and warned of a slowing US economy.

 

In a report titled “Pessimism about the future returned”, consumer has fallen to an 8-month low according to the US Consumer Board. The 7-point month-over-month drop was its fastest deterioration in over three years, and the expectations index fell 9-points to 72.9 – firmly beneath the 80 threshold the CB use to single a likely recession in the next 12 months.

 

20250226consumerConfidence

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

 

This follows on from another weak consumer sentiment report, which also saw 1-year inflation expectations spike higher according to the University of Michigan. The US services sector entered contraction in February, according to the flash PMI report from S&P Global on Friday. At 47.9, its was the first contraction in two years and was accompanied with higher prices paid. Consumer sentiment

 

Bets of a Fed interest rate cut are beginning to creep higher, with Fed fund futures implying a 25bp cut in June at 53.6%.

 

The US yield curve was broadly lower, with the 2 – 30-year rates all falling at a faster pace than their negative 1-year average rate. The 2-year yield traded briefly beneath 4.1% and teased the December low, and finds itself down for a third week. The US 10-year yield is back below 4.3% for the first time this year and amid its 7th week low – its most bearish sequence since July 2019. 

 

20250226bonds 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

 

US dollar index futures (DX) technical analysis

The US dollar index is down -3.6% from its 110 highs, although it’s trying to hold above a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level (106.02) and 100-day SMA (106.03). A small bullish hammer also formed on Monday to suggest demand around 106, despite the sharp declines of yields.

 

Ultimately I suspect we could be looking at a move to 105 for the US dollar index, though it is clearly trying to hold 106 for now. The daily RSI (14) is trending lower and not oversold, so any bounces from, here could favour bears who seek to fade into any such move. We also need to factor in an oversold weekly RSI (2), but it can remain oversold for a few weeks at a time before any meaningful bounce occurs.

 

For now, the bias remains bearish and to fade into moves up to 107 and a move lower to 105, before a larger bounce materialises.

20250226usdIndex

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session USD Forex Bonds

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 24, 2025 10:04 PM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 19, 2025 09:43 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.