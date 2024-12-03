US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY

The US Dollar finally pulled back from its aggressive Q4 breakout move, and this was fueled by the strongest weekly outing in EUR/USD in two years with last week’s bounce.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
December 3, 2024 6:28 PM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist


US Dollar Talking Points:

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

The last week of November finally showed some pullback for the US Dollar in a bullish trend that had priced-in aggressively from the Q4 open. From the weekly DXY chart, the USD came very close to overbought conditions with a 69.98 read via the RSI indicator, which would be full circle from the oversold readings that had shown in Q3 as the indicator had started to diverge ahead of the Q4 open.

 

US Dollar Weekly Chart

usd weekly 12324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

USD Daily

 

From the daily chart, we can see that prior gap from last November’s FOMC meeting still playing a role in DXY price action. The 106.50 level, the same that set the double top in the currency in April and May, has so far set the highs again today; and the top of the zone at 106.88 set the highs last Wednesday before sellers pushed down to a near-term lower-low.

For additional context, the 105.44 level is of interest for deeper support in DXY and this is currently confluent with a prior resistance trendline.

 

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

us dollar daily 12324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Still Working on 1.0500

 

Last week was the strongest weekly showing in EUR/USD since November of 2022, right around the time the pair was re-claiming the parity handle following a steep sell-off. Resistance ultimately showed at a prior point of support at 1.0595, and sellers took another swing to start this week. And while they were able to nudge below 1.0500, they were unable to take out the 1.0462 level and prices have since bounced, with the pair pushing back above the psychological level.

While there seems little to be optimistic about on the fundamental front for the Euro-zone, or the Euro currency, the pair has exhibited a series of higher-lows and it appears as though there could be remaining pullback potential. Although, as I said in the webinar, I think there could be more attractive venues for scenarios of USD-weakness, which I’ll look at next.

In EUR/USD, there’s resistance potential around the 1.0550 zone, followed by 1.0595 and then the 1.0611 Fibonacci level.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

eurusd four hour 12324Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

USD/JPY

 

The massive sell-off in DXY in Q3 of this year was heavily driven by USD/JPY as carry trades unwound. That caused volatility across the macro landscape including the third highest ever spike in the VIX indicator.

But, as the USD exhibited signs of stalling and then turning in late-Q3 and into Q4, so did USD/JPY. This drove a 76.4% retracement of the July-September trend until resistance started to show in USD/JPY in mid-November.

But it’s what happened a week later that started to make this more interesting, as a spike to a fresh two-year-high in DXY brought a mere lower-high to USD/JPY. And in last week’s webinar, I looked at a descending triangle formation that had built on the back of that lower-high, and that filled in shortly after.

Now a week later, bears have taken out quite a few more supports, including the 151.95 level, the 150.77 Fibonacci level and even the 150.00 psychological level.

If we are to see the USD remain within its two-year-range, I think that dynamic will need to be driven by continued bearish action in the USD/JPY pair, and this remains of interest as we move towards the end of the year and into 2025 trade.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

usdjpy daily 12324Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

US Dollar Talking Points:

 

Video

 

The last week of November finally showed some pullback for the US Dollar in a bullish trend that had priced-in aggressively from the Q4 open. From the weekly DXY chart, the USD came very close to overbought conditions with a 69.98 read via the RSI indicator, which would be full circle from the oversold readings that had shown in Q3 as the indicator had started to diverge ahead of the Q4 open.

 

US Dollar Weekly Chart

usd weekly 12324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

USD Daily

 

From the daily chart, we can see that prior gap from last November’s FOMC meeting still playing a role in DXY price action. The 106.50 level, the same that set the double top in the currency in April and May, has so far set the highs again today; and the top of the zone at 106.88 set the highs last Wednesday before sellers pushed down to a near-term lower-low.

For additional context, the 105.44 level is of interest for deeper support in DXY and this is currently confluent with a prior resistance trendline.

 

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

us dollar daily 12324Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Still Working on 1.0500

 

Last week was the strongest weekly showing in EUR/USD since November of 2022, right around the time the pair was re-claiming the parity handle following a steep sell-off. Resistance ultimately showed at a prior point of support at 1.0595, and sellers took another swing to start this week. And while they were able to nudge below 1.0500, they were unable to take out the 1.0462 level and prices have since bounced, with the pair pushing back above the psychological level.

While there seems little to be optimistic about on the fundamental front for the Euro-zone, or the Euro currency, the pair has exhibited a series of higher-lows and it appears as though there could be remaining pullback potential. Although, as I said in the webinar, I think there could be more attractive venues for scenarios of USD-weakness, which I’ll look at next.

In EUR/USD, there’s resistance potential around the 1.0550 zone, followed by 1.0595 and then the 1.0611 Fibonacci level.

 

EURUSD AD

 

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

eurusd four hour 12324Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

USD/JPY

 

The massive sell-off in DXY in Q3 of this year was heavily driven by USD/JPY as carry trades unwound. That caused volatility across the macro landscape including the third highest ever spike in the VIX indicator.

But, as the USD exhibited signs of stalling and then turning in late-Q3 and into Q4, so did USD/JPY. This drove a 76.4% retracement of the July-September trend until resistance started to show in USD/JPY in mid-November.

But it’s what happened a week later that started to make this more interesting, as a spike to a fresh two-year-high in DXY brought a mere lower-high to USD/JPY. And in last week’s webinar, I looked at a descending triangle formation that had built on the back of that lower-high, and that filled in shortly after.

Now a week later, bears have taken out quite a few more supports, including the 151.95 level, the 150.77 Fibonacci level and even the 150.00 psychological level.

If we are to see the USD remain within its two-year-range, I think that dynamic will need to be driven by continued bearish action in the USD/JPY pair, and this remains of interest as we move towards the end of the year and into 2025 trade.

 

USDJPY AD

 

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

usdjpy daily 12324Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist


Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley US Dollar USD EUR/USD USD/JPY

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

canada_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 05:14 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 01:40 AM
      Research
      ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:06 PM
        channel_05
        US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
        By:
        David Song
        Yesterday 07:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.