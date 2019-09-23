US Dollar Higher and Euro Lower as PMIs are Released

The US Dollar traded to an 11-day high on weak Eurozone PMIs.

September 23, 2019 1:18 PM

US Dollar Higher, Euro Lower as PMIs are Released

The US Dollar traded to an 11-day high at 98.83 as German and Eurozone Manufacturing PMIs came out worse than expected.  German Manufacturing PMI came in at a dismal 43.5 vs 44 expected and the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI was 47 vs 47.3 expected.  In contrast, the US Manufacturing PMI was released at 51 vs 50.3 expected.

Source Tradingview, FOREX.com

As one may expect, EUR/USD is trading lower on the day, however only about .25% at 1.0990, as ECB's President Draghi says he is confident that inflation will converge to target and the labour market is gradually improving.  This is helping to keep the Euro afloat on the day.  EUR/USD is currently trading in a downward sloping channel within a falling wedge.  After putting in a double bottom earlier in the month, the pair could only bounce to the 38.2% retracement level at 1.1115from the June 24th highs to the double bottom lows.  It also couldn’t take out the 50 Day Moving Average near that same level.  EUR/USD is now in danger of taking out the double bottom at 1.0931 and the bottom trendline of the descending wedge near that same level.  Resistance back at the 1.1115 level.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Below that, we need to start paying attention to the ascending trendline dating back to October 2000.  The trendline comes in near 1.0650, which may not be that far off if EUR/USD breaks the bottom trendline of that descending wedge.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com


Related tags: Euro EUR Forex Dollar

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 16, 2025 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.