US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Gives Back Post-US Election Rally

USD/JPY trades to a fresh monthly low (150.46) as it gives back the advance following the US election.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 27, 2024 7:50 PM
channel_01-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY

USD/JPY trades to a fresh monthly low (150.46) as it gives back the advance following the US election, and the exchange rate may fall towards the October low (142.97) as it carves a series of lower highs and lows.

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Gives Back Post-US Election Rally

Keep in mind, the decline from the monthly high (156.75) kept the Relative Strength Index (RSI) out of overbought territory, and a further depreciation in the exchange rate may continue to curb the threat of a currency intervention as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) pledges to support the economy.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve appears to be on track to further unwind its restrictive policy as the minutes from the November meeting reveals that ‘in discussing the outlook for monetary policy, participants anticipated that if the data came in about as expected, with inflation continuing to move down sustainably to 2 percent and the economy remaining near maximum employment, it would likely be appropriate to move gradually toward a more neutral stance of policy over time.’

As a result, the US Dollar may face headwinds ahead of the next Fed rate decision on December 18 as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. pursue a neutral stance, but the central bank may come under pressure to unwind its restrictive policy at a slower pace as the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index warns of sticky inflation.

With that said, USD/JPY may continue to trade to fresh monthly lows amid speculation for a Fed rate-cut in December, but the exchange rate may attempt to retrace the decline from the monthly high (156.75) should the bearish price series unravel.

USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

USDJPY Daily Chart 11272024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

  • USD/JPY stages a three-days selloff for the first time since September, with a break/close below the 148.70 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) zone opening up the 144.60 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 145.90 (50% Fibonacci extension) region.
  • Failure to defend the October low (142.97) may push USD/JPY towards the 140.50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) to 141.50 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) area, but lack of momentum to close below the 148.70 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) zone may curb the bearish price series.
  • Need a move back above 153.80 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to bring 156.50 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) back on the radar, with a breach above the monthly high (156.75) raising the scope for a move towards the 1990 high (160.40).

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Still Vulnerable to Test of May Low

NZD/USD Rebounds Ahead of 2023 Low with RBNZ Expected to Cut

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD to Face Uptick in US PCE Index

Gold Price Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since March

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: USD/JPY Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Net-short exposure to EUR/USD reaches 4-year high: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
December 16, 2024 05:06 AM
    japan_07
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Yen Slides, Equities Eye Breakout on Rising US Yields
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 15, 2024 10:59 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY weekly outlook: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 14, 2024 12:00 PM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
        By:
        David Song
        December 13, 2024 05:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.