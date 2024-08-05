US dollar forecast: Unwind of carry trades

So far, we have only seen the euro show any signs of strength apart from those where interest rates are lower – JPY, CHF and CNH. The broader US dollar forecast should turn more negative once the equity markets shown signs of stabilisation light of the sharp repricing of US interest rates.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:00 AM
Forex trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The unwind of carry trades remained the dominant theme overnight and we saw some big moves in the likes of the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, while equity indices and US futures slumped. But once the dust settles in the equity markets, we could see other currencies start to perform better against the dollar too. So far, we have only seen the euro show any signs of strength apart from those where interest rates are lower – JPY, CHF and CNH. The broader US dollar forecast should turn more negative once the equity markets shown signs of stabilisation light of the sharp repricing of US interest rates.

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

 

What is happening in FX?

 

It’s been a rough ride for global risk assets lately, and the turbulence shows no sign of easing at the start of this week. Investors are gripped by fears that the Federal Reserve has waited too long to pivot on its policy, especially in light of Friday’s disappointing US jobs data and a slew of other weak economic indicators pointing toward a looming recession.

 

It appears as though Friday’s soft jobs report was a game-changer for US rates markets. Short-term US yields took a nosedive as the market consensus shifted dramatically, now expecting the Fed to slash rates significantly this year. We're talking about a massive shift: the market is now pricing in around 120 basis points of Fed rate cuts before year-end, all driven by recession fears. No more hoping for a smooth, orderly adjustment in Fed policy. In fact, investors are now bracing for a 50-basis point cut in September, double the 25 basis points they were anticipating before.

 

Falling bond yields have flipped the script on low-yielding currencies. After a tough first half of the year, these currencies are now on the rise. With the Fed and other major central banks expected to lower interest rates, the US dollar and other high-beta currencies are being dumped in favour of the Japanese yen, Swiss franc, and Chinese renminbi. The yen, in particular, is getting an extra boost from last week’s hawkish BOJ rate decision, adding to its newfound strength.

 

US dollar forecast: What to expect next?

 

I would be very surprised if the Fed refuses to offer some soothing words in light of the big moves we have seen. There are not many Fed speakers today, but Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee is set to appear on CNBC at 13:30 BST. He will have to choose his word carefully, as more evidence of an economic slowdown could emerge from data scheduled for 15:00 – namely, the July ISM services PMI.

 

The sharp correction in equities is certainly putting high beta currencies under pressure, preventing them from benefiting from significantly lower US rates. It’s a tough environment out there, and it seems like these currencies just can’t catch a break. However, once the asset markets stabilise, we should see a different story unfold. The dollar is likely to weaken across the board as its yield advantage has been substantially reduced. So, while high beta currencies are struggling now, there's potential for a rebound once things settle down.

 

dollar forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

What is a carry trade anyway?

 

In case you were wondering, carry trade is a strategy where traders borrow money at low-interest rates and invest it in higher-yielding assets. It’s a popular tactic in forex trading, where investors take advantage of low-interest rates and weaker currencies in one country to reinvest in another country with higher returns.

 

Japan has been a favourite for carry trade, thanks to the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose policy that’s been in place for many years, coupled with a weak yen. This has made the yen an attractive option for global investors looking to maximize their returns through carry trades.

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Dollar index Dollar Forex Trade Ideas Currency pair of the week Carry Trade

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY Forecast: The Yen's Drop Approaches Dec 2023 Low
Today 10:58 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/USD dive with index futures as volatility erupts
Today 07:18 AM
USD/CHF trades like a proxy for perceived US recession risk
Today 04:27 AM
Yen traders are likely already net long, VIX shorts plunge: COT report
Today 01:43 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Watching yield spreads for clues on when the rout may reverse
Today 12:42 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA meeting, speeches and ISM in focus
Yesterday 06:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar index articles

japan_03
USDJPY Forecast: The Yen's Drop Approaches Dec 2023 Low
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 10:58 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 2, 2024 12:45 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      US dollar analysis: DXY extends recovery - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 22, 2024 11:00 AM
        Federal reserve USD $100 note
        Interest Rate Shock: What Happens If the Fed Hikes Instead of Cuts?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        March 4, 2024 07:53 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.