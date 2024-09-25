US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Clears August High to Eye 2023 High Again

EUR/USD clears the August high (1.1202) as it attempts to break out of the range bound price carried over from last week.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
September 25, 2024 6:10 PM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD

EUR/USD clears the August high (1.1202) as it attempts to break out of the range bound price carried over from last week, and the exchange rate may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.1017) as it continues to hold above the moving average.

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Clears August High to Eye 2023 High Again

EUR/USD registers a fresh yearly high (1.1214) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows, and the exchange rate may further retrace the decline from the 2023 high (1.1276) as Federal Reserve officials project that ‘the appropriate level of the federal funds rate will be 4.4 percent at the end of this year.’

 

In turn, the US Dollar may face headwinds ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate decision on November 7 with the central bank on track to pursue a rate-cutting cycle, but data prints coming out of the economy may spur a greater dissent within the committee as Governor Michelle Bowman ‘preferred a smaller initial cut in the policy rate while the US economy remains strong and inflation remains a concern, despite recent progress.’

Governor Bowman revealed that ‘I think we are much closer to neutral than would have been the case under pre-pandemic conditions,’ with the official going onto say that ‘recent immigration flows have and will continue to affect labor markets in ways that we do not yet fully understand’ while speaking at the 2024 Kentucky Bankers Association Annual Convention.

With that said, fresh rhetoric coming out of the Fed may sway EUR/USD as Governor Bowman insists that ‘monetary policy is not on a preset course,’ but recent price action may lead to a test of the 2023 high (1.1276) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows.

EUR/USD Chart – Daily

EURUSD Daily Chart 09252024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

  • EUR/USD may attempt to test the 2023 high (1.1276) should it extend the recent series of higher highs and lows, with a break/close above the 1.1270 (50% Fibonacci extension) to 1.1280 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) region opening up the 1.1430 (100% Fibonacci extension) to 1.1440 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) area.
  • Next region of interest comes in around the 2022 high (1.1495) but EUR/USD may negate the bullish price series if it fails to hold above the 1.1070 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.1100 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) area.
  • A breach below the monthly low (1.1002) brings the 1.0940 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.0960 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) zone back on the radar, but EUR/USD may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.1017) as it continues to hold above the moving average. 

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

Related tags: EUR/USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:30 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Continue into Expected ECB Rate Cut
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 04:31 PM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 08:57 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.