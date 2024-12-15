US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Attempts to Halt Five-Day Selloff

EUR/USD attempts to halt a five-day selloff as it recovers from a fresh monthly low (1.0453).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Sunday 3:00 AM
Close-up of market chart
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD

EUR/USD attempts to halt a five-day selloff as it recovers from a fresh monthly low (1.0453), but the exchange rate may struggle to retain the rebound from the yearly low (1.0333) as it continues to carve a series of lower highs and lows.

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Attempts to Halt Five-Day Selloff

EUR/USD may track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0697) as it no longer trades within the opening range for December, and the weakness following the US election may persist as the exchange rate holds below the moving average.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 12132024

Nevertheless, the Federal Reserve rate decision may sway EUR/USD as the central bank is expected to cut US interest rates by another 25bp at its last meeting for 2024, and more of the same from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may drag on the US Dollar as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. pursue a netural stance.

With that said, EUR/USD may trade within the November range should the FOMC stay on track to further unwind its restricitve policy in 2025, but the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) may generate a bullish reaction in the Greenback if the update reveals an upward revision in the interest rate dot-plot.

EUR/USD Chart – Daily

EURUSD Daily Chart 12132024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

  • EUR/USD fails to hold within the opening range for December as it carves a series of lower highs and lows, with a break/close below the 1.0448 (2023 low) to 1.0480 (100% Fibonacci extension) zone raising the scope for a move towards 1.0370 (38.2% Fibonacci extension).
  • A breach below the yearly low (1.0333) opens up 1.0200 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement), but lack of momentum to break/close below the 1.0448 (2023 low) to 1.0480 (100% Fibonacci extension) zone may keep EUR/USD within the November range.
  • Need a close above the 1.0580 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.0610 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) region to bring 1.0660 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.0710 (50% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June

Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Remains Below Pre-US Election Prices

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Climbs to Fresh Yearly High

GBP/USD Outlook Hinges on Break of December Opening Range

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: EUR/USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Federal reserve name plaque on building
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 04:12 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    Net-short exposure to EUR/USD reaches 4-year high: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 16, 2024 05:06 AM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 13, 2024 01:06 PM
        Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD December Range Unfazed by ECB
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 12, 2024 08:54 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.