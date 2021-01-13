US Dollar and related pairs at key levels ahead Biden and Powell DXY EURUSD NZDUSD

Tomorrows unveiling of Biden’s stimulus package and Fed Chairman Powell’s conversation could bring volatility to the US Dollar pairs!

January 13, 2021 12:32 PM

US Dollar and related pairs at key levels ahead Biden and Powell: DXY, EUR/USD, NZD/USD

The second week of the new year hasn’t been very dramatic, at least for the markets.  However, with frightening coronavirus headlines, markets are waiting for tomorrows unveiling of Biden’s economic relief program. Expectations are for “trillions” of dollars in recovery aid.  In addition, Powell will be interviewed tomorrow by the Director of the Princeton Bendheim Center for Finance,  Markus Brunnermeier.  Traders will be listening to Powell’s language to see if he echo’s recent comments that the Fed may look to begin tapering before the end of the year. 

DXY

On Monday, we discussed the possibility the US Dollar Index heading up towards 91.50/92.00 as the RSI turned lower and price appeared to be biding its time before the next move higher.  On a 240-minute timeframe, price pulled back towards 90.00, filling the weekend gap and creating a flag formation. Price may be ready to break out.  The target for a flag pattern is the length of the flagpole added to the breakout point.  In this case the target is near 91.35.  If price breaks out of the flag, it must first get through horizontal resistance near 91.00 and 91.25.  If the DXY fails to move higher out of the flag pattern,  support is at todays lows of 89.93 before last week’s lows at 89.20.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

EUR/USD

In the same article we looked at the possibility of EUR/USD heading lower to 1.2053, a 100% retracement of the ascending wedge.  As with the DXY, price paused as the RSI hit its lower bound and bounced.  EUR/USD traded sideways and now appears to have formed an AB=CD pattern, which targets 1.2020, near daily horizontal support dating back to September 1st, 2020.  First support is at yesterday’s lows near 1.2137 before the full ascending wedge retracement at 1.2052.  If price moves above 1.2220, the price pattern is invalidated and could head up to previous highs near 1.2345.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

NZD/USD

NZD/USD has been trading similarly to EUR/USD.  Price rose to a high of 0.7315 on January 6th, before breaking lower out of an ascending wedge.  The kiwi halted at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the move from the lows of December 12th, 2020 to the January 6th highs, near 0.7150.  Just as with EUR/USD, NZD/USD appears to be in the process of forming an AB=CD pattern, which targets 0.7075.  Price must first break below the lows of January 11th at 0.7264 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe.  If NZD/USD reaches the AB=CD target, the target for the ascending wedge is next, near 0.7007.  If price moves above 0.7237, the price pattern is invalidated and could head up towards previous highs near 0.7315.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Although this has been a quiet week for the markets news wise, tomorrows unveiling of Biden’s stimulus package and Fed Chairman Powell’s conversation could bring volatility to the US Dollar pairs!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Forex EUR Biden Powell

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.