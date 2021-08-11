US CPI recap Have hopes of a Jackson Hole taper announcement been dashed

Some traders were still holding out hopes that another scorching inflation print could spook the Fed into announcing its taper plan at Jackson Hole; with today’s data merely meeting expectations, those hopes may now be dashed.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 11, 2021 10:07 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

US CPI recap: Have hopes of a Jackson Hole taper announcement been dashed?

With Federal Reserve members growing increasingly hawkish following Friday’s strong NFP report, traders and policymakers were keying in on this morning’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading from July as the next major update on the performance of the world’s largest economy.

As it turns out, the report came out roughly in line with expectations, with the headline CPI reading rising at 0.5% month-over-month as anticipated and the year-over-year rate printing at 5.4%, a tick above the 5.3% reading expected. Meanwhile, the Core CPI reading came out at 0.5% m/m and 4.3% y/y, in-line with economists’ expectations.

Notably, used car prices, which had driven a significant portion of the price pressures in recent months amidst the global semiconductor shortage, rose “just” 0.2% m/m; the moderation in used car prices represents a proverbial feather in the cap for Jerome Powell and the rest of the “inflation is transitory” camp, a development that could reduce some of the near-term pressure on the central bank to announce its tapering plans this month.

As it stands, many traders currently expect the Fed to make an announcement on this front around its September policy meeting, though it’s still worth watching the Jackson Hole Symposium at the end of this month for any updates or surprises.

Market reaction

On balance, we’ve seen a “risk on” reaction to the CPI print, with US index futures ticking higher, yields on the benchmark 10-year US treasury bond falling 3bps to 1.34%, gold tacking on a quick 10 points to $1746 so far, and the US dollar index retreating 20 pips from resistance in the 93.20 area to trade back near 93.00. Viewing these movements as a mosaic, the market’s reaction to the CPI report suggests that some traders were still holding out hopes that another scorching inflation print could spook the Fed into announcing its taper plan at Jackson Hole; with today’s data merely meeting expectations, those hopes may now be dashed.

To highlight a specific setup, NZD/USD is the biggest mover among the major currency pairs today. The pair appears to be forming a potential “rounded bottom” pattern near support in the lower-0.6900s over the last two months. Now, traders will be looking for a breakout to above the 100-day EMA and previous resistance near 0.7100 to confirm the pattern and open the door for a bullish continuation toward the next resistance zone around 0.7300.

Source: StoneX, TradingView

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: USD Forex CPI Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading to 1.10?
Today 04:30 PM
NFP Preview: Is the US Dollar Poised for a Bounce Back?
Today 03:34 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises on signs of the jobs market cooling
Today 02:08 PM
FTSE outlook positive despite weaker start
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:40 AM
This might be the most important chart in the financial world right now
Today 05:03 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

Congress building
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises on signs of the jobs market cooling
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 02:08 PM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 02:15 AM
      Research
      US dollar extends losses on dovish Powell comments: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:56 PM
        Congress building
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rebounds ahead of Powell's testimony
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 01:16 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.