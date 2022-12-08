US CPI Preview: Will Tuesday’s CPI affect the FOMC’s decision on Wednesday?

The risk to the CPI data is that it is much lower than expected.

December 8, 2022 8:37 PM

On Tuesday, December 13th, the US will release its CPI reading for November.  Expectations are for the headline print to come in at 7.6% YoY after a surprisingly lower than expected October print of 7.7% YoY.  If the print is in-line with expectations, it would be the fifth monthly decline in a row after peaking in June at 9.1% YoY, as well as, the lowest reading since January!   In addition, the Core CPI print for November is expected to be 6.2% YoY vs a previous reading of 6.3% YoY. The result for the Core print was also a surprise in October, as economists expected a reading of 6.5% YoY. 

Could these results affect the FOMC’s decision as to how much it should hike rates on Wednesday?  The Fed last met on September 21st.  By the time the FOMC meets on December 14th, it will have seen the September, October, and November CPI prints.  As mentioned, the October print was much lower than expected. In addition, the Fed has seen Core PCE prints for September and October.  The September Core PCE reading was 5.1% YoY vs an expectation of 5.2% YoY and a prior reading of 4.9% YoY. The October print was 5% YoY vs an expectation of 5%.  In addition, the Fed still sees the labor market as tight. During Fed Chairman Powell’s speech as the Brookings Institute on November 30th, he prepared that market for a 50bps rate hike at the December meeting with less hawkish comments, such as “relying less on forecasts means doing more risk management, and slowing down rate rises at this point is a good way to balance the risks of overdoing it”.  Armed with lower inflation data since the last FOMC meeting (regardless of the November CPI print) and a solid labor market, the FOMC will probably stick to the script and hike by 50bps to bring the Fed funds rate to 4.5% on December 14th.  The risk to the CPI data is that it is much lower than expected.  Perhaps it could prompt the Fed to only hike 25bps?

What is inflation?

EUR/USD made a 2022 high print on February 10th at 1.1495 and a low print for the year on September 28th at 0.9536.  Since then, EUR/USD has retraced 50% of the move to 1.0515.  The CPI data on Tuesday or the FOMC decision on Wednesday could be the next catalyst to steer the pair from current levels.  If EUR/USD continues to move higher, the first resistance level is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the year’s highs to lows at 1.0747, then horizontal resistance just at 1.0779.  Above there, the next resistance level is at the highs from March 31st at 1.1185.  However, if EUR/USD moves lower, the first support level is between 1.0349 and 1.0368.  Below there, price can fall to the lows of November 21st at 1.0223 then support at the highs of October 27th near 1.0094.

20221208 eurusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade EUR/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore


Related tags: CPI Core CPI FOMC EUR/USD

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CPI articles

Market trader analysing data
GBP/USD outlook: What now for pound after hot UK CPI?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 19, 2025 03:30 PM
    Forex trading
    USD/JPY forecast: Attention turns to US CPI as yen drops across the board
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 11:24 AM
      EURUSD Holds Rebound, Nasdaq Holds Rally Amid Inflation Risks
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 12, 2025 08:13 AM
        inflation_09
        US CPI Preview: Will Trade War Fears Push Headline Inflation Back Above 3%?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 10, 2025 07:55 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.