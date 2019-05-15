US China trade talks continue to dominate markets

Markets remain concerned about the potential outcome from the US-China trade negotiations as both sides have announced considerable additional tariffs this week.

May 15, 2019
Markets remain concerned about the potential outcome from the US-China trade negotiations as both sides have announced considerable additional tariffs this week. Traders are looking for any sign of hope for a deal and the markets responded overnight to what are seen as positive comments by Donald Trump.

The S&P closed up 0.8% which in turn saw Asian markets respond in kind. The Hang Seng was up 0.9% while the Shanghai Composite closed up almost 2%. The FTSE opened down marginally at 0.2% off.

The question now will be how the lack of progress is received domestically – both economies are not looking as healthy as they were a year ago, and a tariff war may create new pressures as companies start losing exports.

TUI results boost shares despite travel travails

TUI saw its shares trading up in early action on the London market. TUI is operating in a tough market, with Brexit just one challenge. The technical issues surrounding Boeing’s 737 MAX airliners has grounded some 10% of TUI’s own fleet and hit profits. The travel operator reported an underlying forecast loss of EUR 300 million. It is also grappling with lower margins but is reporting increased interest in holidays in the eastern Mediterranean.

Oil market lacks direction, IEA warns of supply concerns

The oil market is focusing on the potential slow down in the Chinese economy but there are concerns about the more immediate impact of tensions between the US and Iran. The IEA has just announced that the current supply surplus could potentially flip quickly into a deficit particularly if supplies from key producers are impacted.
