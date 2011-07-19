Uncertainty dents Asian markets Newscorp shares rise in Sydney

Asian markets were again dampened by global uncertainties with the US and Europe still to finalise debt concerns. Asian shares were led lower by Japanese […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 19, 2011 5:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian markets were again dampened by global uncertainties with the US and Europe still to finalise debt concerns. Asian shares were led lower by Japanese banks and exporters, while the Euro traded near a one-week low versus the US dollar amid concern European leaders will fail to agree on steps to contain the region’s crisis at a summit this week. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index lost 0.4% at 12:38 p.m. in Tokyo and the Nikkei 225 Stock Average fell 0.8% in Japan, where markets were closed yesterday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index decreased 0.4% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.5%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. dropped 3.1%, while Sony Corp. sank 2.3% in Tokyo.

In economic news, China reported tax revenue up 29.6% to 5 trillion Yuan ($773 billion) in the first half of the year, giving officials more room to maneuver as they grapple with swelling local-government debt. The gain, reported by the Ministry of Finance on its website today, compared with a 32.4% increase in the first quarter from a year earlier. 

Meanwhile, in its monthly minutes release, the Reserve Bank of Australia said it looked to extend an interest-rate pause because risks posed by Europe’s debt crisis and a slower-than-forecast domestic recovery eased inflation concerns.

In corporate news, News Corp. rose from a two-year low in Sydney, climbing 2.9%. The company is reportedly considering elevating Chief Operating Officer Chase Carey to chief executive officer to succeed Rupert Murdoch. About $4.4 billion has been wiped off the market value of News Corp. (NWS)’s Class A shares since the Guardian revealed that News of the World scandals. 

In energy markets, oil climbed in New York as signs of shrinking crude stockpiles in the U.S. and rising demand in China countered speculation that Europe’s debt crisis will temper fuel consumption. Futures advanced as much as 0.5% before a report tomorrow that may show U.S. inventories dropped a seventh week. Prices also rose after China said its apparent fuel consumption rose 7.2% in the first half.Immediate-delivery gold lost 0.2% to $1,602.45 an ounce in early morning Singapore trade. Spot gold gained for an 11th day yesterday, rising to an all-time high of $1,607.45

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.