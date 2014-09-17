UK inflation drops to 1 5

The annual rate of UK inflation dropped to 1.5 per cent over August.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

UK inflation dropped to 1.5 per cent during August as petrol, food and non-alcoholic drink prices all declined over the month.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed a 0.1 per cent drop in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation during August. The small decline means that the pressure has been eased on the Bank of England to raise interest rates to keep CPI below its target of two per cent.

The issue of interest rates has been much discussed of late. The Bank of England recently announced that it would be holding rates at the record low of 0.5 per cent despite the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) being split on a decision for the first time since July 2011. Both Ian McCafferty and Martin Weale voted in favour of a 0.25 per cent increase to 0.75 per cent but this was eventually dismissed.

Alongside the drop in CPI there was a reduction in the Retail Price Index inflation which dropped from 2.5 per cent to 2.4 per cent. The key drivers of this decline were the prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks which experienced their biggest fall in over a decade – dropping by 1.1 per cent.

Howard Archer, chief UK and European economist at IHS Global Insight, said: "August's muted consumer price inflation is welcome news for consumers' purchasing power as they currently continue to be hampered by very low earnings growth.

"Indeed, even consumer price inflation of 1.5 per cent in August is still more than double current underlying earnings growth."

Competition between supermarket chains has been highlighted as a key factor in the drop in inflation. The likes of Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury's have all been battling against the rise of grocery stores such as Lidl and Aldi which have been gaining a market share in recent years.

Find up to date information on spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.